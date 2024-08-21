Connect with us

Watch D’banj in the New Music Video of the “Koko” Anthem

From his newly released album, “The Entertainer: D Sequel,” D’banj has dropped the video for his track “Koko.”

Produced by EskeezProductions, “Koko” offers a fresh spin on his iconic song “Tongolo” from his 2005 debut album “No Long Thing,” originally produced by Don Jazzy.

This release comes on the heels of “Since’04,” a track that celebrates D’banj’s two decades in the music industry, both featured on his new album.

Watch the video below:

