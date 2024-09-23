Chaste Inegbedion: Events That Highlight Africa is Leading the Global Charge for Innovation and Change

As Nigeria grapples with rising fuel costs and economic pressures, the urgency of its situation resonates throughout the global landscape, especially as Africa asserts its voice at pivotal international events.

Last week in New York has been a whirlwind, a delightful mix of global diplomacy and high-stakes discussions. The whirlwind started at the UN Summit of the Future moderated by Florence Otedola, our very own DJ Cuppy. The summit was filled with conversations that involved moving Africa forward and it was delightful to witness. But that was the beginning of how inspiring the week was.

I found myself at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, where I got to meet some of the sharpest minds Africa has to offer. It was a room filled with innovators who could turn a small idea into the next billion-dollar app. I witnessed how these people weren’t just thinking outside the box; they were blowing the box up and re-engineering it with AI and blockchain for good measure. I realised at the festival that Africa isn’t catching up; we’re about to lap the competition.

Then came the real heavy-hitter; a stakeholder meeting hosted by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani. It was electric; a room full of movers and shakers discussing a blueprint for Nigeria’s digital transformation, and how technical efficiency is the future. I felt a surge of national pride, especially when Minister Tijani laid out a vision so forward-thinking. My next voyage took me to Forbes Impact Lab’s collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone where I witnessed Tosin Durotoye secure over 80,000 period panties with the support of her employer, Delta, to distribute in Nigeria.

The real reason I’m in New York is the UN General Assembly, where President Bola Tinubu is expected to deliver a speech. With rising fuel costs affecting the cost of living, Nigerians everywhere are watching, hoping that the president’s speech will touch on those issues. We’re here for the high-level discussions on AI governance and climate change, but deep down, I hope someone would ask about the state of Nigeria’s economy.

The next focus is now on Unstoppable Africa: Leading Solutions for a Global Future. This event would be like a TED Talk and by the end, one will be convinced to buy stock in Africa. Visionary leaders like Mo Abudu, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Stephanie Busari will not just inspire; they are laying down real solutions for the world’s biggest problems like climate change, food security and technology. I will walk out of that event convinced that the next time the world needs saving, they’re going to call on Africa.

Afterwards, I’ll switch to the Next 3 Billion event to be immersed in the epicentre of global change. The discussions at this event would revolve around connecting the 3 billion people who are still offline. Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Bosun Tijani will be explaining how the unconnected are the greatest untapped resource on the planet. Diamonds are great, but if you give someone internet access; they build empires.

After all these groundbreaking conversations, our attention will shift to the UN Climate Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, where the focus will be on climate financing. In December, the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Botswana will centre on sustainable development. Additionally, there’s the Internet Governance Forum in Saudi Arabia. If you care about the future of the world, there’s an event for you. And of course, there’s the “Africa Breakfast Convos” hosted by Allison and BHM at the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA79). This year’s African Diaspora Day on the Hill was filled with influential individuals from the MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent) list, all set to discuss unifying the African diaspora around AI, innovation and technology. It’s more than just a conversation; it’s a movement. It’s time for our own Grammy for social change, with royalty, presidents, and other dignitaries coming together to celebrate the cause.

By the time all these events wrap up, we’ll hopefully have a declaration for future generations, a digital compact, and maybe even a roadmap to world peace. But here’s the takeaway: Africa is no longer just part of the conversation; we’re leading it. We’re not just participants; we’re setting the agenda. And after a week like this, all I can say is, if the world is looking to Africa for answers, they better buckle up, because we’re just getting started.