Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, "HEIS" Album & His Place Among Afrobeats’ Greats

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

BN TV Music

Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with "Up As Fxck"

BN TV Music

Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single "Avalay"

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Drops Lyric Video for "Moving" Ahead of New Album

BN TV Music

Minz Drops Visualiser for “Diallo” feat. Tekno & 255 Ahead of Debut Album

BN TV Scoop

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

BN TV Career

Derin Adefulu Talks Career Clarity, Success & Personal Branding on 'Omon’s Couch'

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Light Up the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' & Discuss Afrobeats on 'The Breakfast Club'

BN TV

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The perfect fried hake fish does exist, and Joyful Cook’s latest recipe video proves it. When done right, as she expertly demonstrates, fried fish can quickly become a staple in your meal rotation.

The process begins with a thorough cleaning. She rinses the already scaled hake fish with lemon juice to neutralise the fishy smell. Once cleaned, she seasons it with curry powder, grated onions, shrimp seasoning, and a sprinkle of chili flakes for that extra kick. After combining the ingredients, the fish is left to marinate for at least 30 minutes—though longer is encouraged for deeper flavour.

While the fish absorbs the seasoning, she preps a flour coating with additional spices. After marinating, the fish is fried to crispy perfection. Now, the only question is: what will you pair it with? For us, it’s all about garri in some chilled water for that perfect complement.

Fun fact: Hake fish is also known as Panla.

Watch Joyful Cook’s delicious tutorial below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php