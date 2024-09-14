Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

The perfect fried hake fish does exist, and Joyful Cook’s latest recipe video proves it. When done right, as she expertly demonstrates, fried fish can quickly become a staple in your meal rotation.

The process begins with a thorough cleaning. She rinses the already scaled hake fish with lemon juice to neutralise the fishy smell. Once cleaned, she seasons it with curry powder, grated onions, shrimp seasoning, and a sprinkle of chili flakes for that extra kick. After combining the ingredients, the fish is left to marinate for at least 30 minutes—though longer is encouraged for deeper flavour.

While the fish absorbs the seasoning, she preps a flour coating with additional spices. After marinating, the fish is fried to crispy perfection. Now, the only question is: what will you pair it with? For us, it’s all about garri in some chilled water for that perfect complement.

Fun fact: Hake fish is also known as Panla.

Watch Joyful Cook’s delicious tutorial below: