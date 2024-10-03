AMAA 2024: “The Weekend” & “The Queenstown Kings” Lead Nominations | Full Nominees List

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is gearing up for its 20th edition, set to take place on the 2nd of November under the theme ‘Celebrating African Creativity.’ Ahead of the event, the nominees were officially announced yesterday in a ceremony hosted by Zimbabwean actress, model, and television personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri Ekpenyong.

Leading the nominations this year is Daniel Oriahi’s psychological thriller “The Weekend” with 16 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Achievement in Cinematography. Hot on its heels is South Africa’s “The Queenstown Kings,” with 15 nominations, also vying for Best Film, Best Director, and Cinematography. Following closely behind are “This is Lagos,” “Under The Hanging Tree,” and “Out of Breath,” each with 9 nominations.

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2005, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) promotes African filmmaking excellence under the Africa Film Academy. Held annually, the awards showcase the diversity of African cinema and provide a platform to promote African filmmakers and their works.

See the full list of this year’s nominees below:

Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film 

  • The Last Shoe Maker – Uganda
  • Seben – Mali
  • Dear Future Wife – South Africa
  • Isolated – Nigeria
  • Jolie – Angola
  • Strike A Blow And Die – Malawi
  • Don’t Call Me Beautiful – Ghana
  • Sins Of A Father – Zimbabwe/USA

Jubril Malafia Award For Best Animation

  • Heavy crown – Libya
  • Counter punch – Kenya
  • Journey of the legend – Cameroon
  • Hadu – Nigeria
  • Between Paya and Koulou – Senegal
  • Oya (The goddess of gods) – Nigeria
  • Set Pieces – Sudan

Award For Best Documentary

  • A Quand L’Afrique – Congo Brazzaville
  • The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder- Mozambique
  • The Return Train – Mali
  • Gateway To Dreams – Cameroon
  • Rainbow Nation – South Africa
  • Dela- The Making of EL-Anatsui – Nigeria
  • Donga – Libya
  • Rising Up At Night – DRC

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film By An African Language 

  • Makula -Uganda
  • Jagun Jagun- Nigeria
  • The Queenstown Kings – South Africa
  • Kaka – Nigeria
  • Eskhalemi Sikantombella- South Africa
  • Unheard – Uganda
  • Out of Breath – Nigeria

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad 

  • Out Of Breath – Nigeria/UK
  • Orah – Nigeria/Canada
  • Isolated – Nigeria/UK
  • Under The Hanging Tree- Namibia/UK
  • Kipkemboi – Nigeria/ Canada

Award For Best Diaspora Short

  • The Neigbourhood Alert – USA
  • Bottled Up – Jamaica
  • The Golden Boy – USA

Award For Best Diaspora Documentary

  • The Wu Tang Clan: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre – USA
  • A Rising Tide – USA
  • Colour – USA

Award For Best Diaspora Feature

  • Outlaw Posse – USA
  • Mickey Hardaway-USA
  • Love After Holidays – USA

Award For Achievement In Production Design 

  • Orah
  • The Queenstown kings
  • The Weekend
  • Jagun Jagun
  • Kipkemboi
  • Makula
  • Out of Breath

Achievement In Costume Design 

  • The beads
  • The weekend
  • White and black
  • Jagun Jagun
  • The Queenstown Kings
  • Mai martaba
  • Out of breath

Award For Achievement In Make-Up 

  • The Weekend
  • Nawi
  • Letters to Goddo
  • Out of breath
  • Jagun Jagun
  • Anjola
  • White and black

Award For Achievement In Soundtrack 

  • The Weekend
  • Under the Hanging Tree
  • The Queenstown Kings
  • Orah
  • Boda Love
  • Mojisola
  • Red Carpet

Award For Achievement In Visual Effect 

  • Kipkemboi
  • Jagun Jagun
  • Under The Hanging Tree
  • The Weekend
  • Bokwagter
  • Out of breath

Award For Achievement In Sound

  • A Smile, A wink and a Tear
  • The Weekend
  • Under the Hanging Tree
  • The Queenstown Kings
  • This is Lagos
  • Kipkemboi
  • Boda love

Award For Achievement In Cinematography

  • The Weekend
  • Nawi
  • Kipkemboi
  • Letters to Goddo
  • This is Lagos
  • The Queenstown Kings
  • A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Achievement In Editing

  • Under The Hanging Tree
  • The Weekend
  • This is Lagos
  • Nawi
  • Kipkemboi
  • The Beads
  • Anjola

Award For Achievement In Screen Play 

  • Under The Hanging Tree
  • The Weekend
  • Letter To Goddo
  • This is Lagos
  • Boda love
  • The Queenstown King
  • Out of Breath

National Film and Video Censors Board Award For Best Nigerian Film 

  • The Weekend
  • This is Lagos
  • Afamefuna
  • Jagun Jagun
  • Mai Martaba
  • A Smile, A Wink and a Tear
  • Out of Breath

Award For Best Young/Promising Actor 

  • Michell Lemuya (Nawi)
  • Likhona Mgali (The Queenstown Kings)
  • Agape mngomezulu – Orah
  • William Dias – Bokwagter
  • Kofi Adu-Gyamfi -Tejiri
  • Ruby Akubueze – She
  • Fatima Muhammed – Mai Martaba

Award For Best Actor In A Supporting Role 

  • Sandile Mahlangu – The Queenstown Kings
  • Ochungo Benson – Nawi
  • Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey – The Weekend
  • Ikechukwu Onunaku -Afamefuna
  • Lucky Ejim – Orah
  • Solomon Fixon Owoo – Letters to Goddo
  • Femi Adebayo- Jagun Jagun

Award For Best Actress In A Supporting Role 

  • Meg Otanwa – The Weekend
  • Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa – The Queenstown Kings
  • Elsie Chidera Abang – Kipkemboi
  • Tessa Twala – The Queenstown Kings
  • Bukunmi Oluwashina – White and Black
  • Somkele Iyamah-Idhalamah – Orah
  • Chioma Akpotha – Mojisola

Award For Best Actor In A Leading Role  

  • Zolixa Xaluva – The Queenstown Kings
  • Gabriel Afolayan – This is Lagos
  • Duncan Murunyu Mungai – Boda Love
  • Nenesenor Abloso – Letters to Goddo
  • Bucci Franklyn – The weekend
  • Femi Jacobs – Anjola
  • Chidi Mokeme – Out of Breath

Award For Best Actress In A Leading Role  

  • Girley Jazama – Under The Hanging Tree
  • Oyin Oladejo – Orah
  • Unati Faku – The Queenstown Kings
  • Uzoamaka Aniunoh – The Weekend
  • Laura Pepple – This is Lagos
  • Jackie Appiah -Red Carpet
  • Ife Irele- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Best Debut Feature Film By A Director 

  • Letters To Goddo – Harry Bentil
  • Rising Up At Night – Nelson Makengo
  • She – Seun Richards

Award For Best Director 

  • Daniel Emeke Oriahi – The Weekend
  • Kenneth Gyang – This Is Lagos
  • Jahmil X.T Qubeka – The Queenstown Kings
  • Perivi Katjavivi – Under The Hanging Tree
  • Lonzo Nzekwe – Orah
  • Harry Bentil – Letters To Goddo
  • Izu Ojukwu- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Best Film

  • Under The Hanging Tree
  • The Weekend
  • This is Lagos
  • A Smile, A Wink and A Tear
  • Orah
  • Letters to Goddo
  • The Queenstown Kings
