AMAA 2024: “The Weekend” & “The Queenstown Kings” Lead Nominations | Full Nominees List

The 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is gearing up for its 20th edition, set to take place on the 2nd of November under the theme ‘Celebrating African Creativity.’ Ahead of the event, the nominees were officially announced yesterday in a ceremony hosted by Zimbabwean actress, model, and television personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri Ekpenyong.

Leading the nominations this year is Daniel Oriahi’s psychological thriller “The Weekend” with 16 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Achievement in Cinematography. Hot on its heels is South Africa’s “The Queenstown Kings,” with 15 nominations, also vying for Best Film, Best Director, and Cinematography. Following closely behind are “This is Lagos,” “Under The Hanging Tree,” and “Out of Breath,” each with 9 nominations.

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2005, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) promotes African filmmaking excellence under the Africa Film Academy. Held annually, the awards showcase the diversity of African cinema and provide a platform to promote African filmmakers and their works.

See the full list of this year’s nominees below:

Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film

The Last Shoe Maker – Uganda

Seben – Mali

Dear Future Wife – South Africa

Isolated – Nigeria

Jolie – Angola

Strike A Blow And Die – Malawi

Don’t Call Me Beautiful – Ghana

Sins Of A Father – Zimbabwe/USA

Jubril Malafia Award For Best Animation

Heavy crown – Libya

Counter punch – Kenya

Journey of the legend – Cameroon

Hadu – Nigeria

Between Paya and Koulou – Senegal

Oya (The goddess of gods) – Nigeria

Set Pieces – Sudan

Award For Best Documentary

A Quand L’Afrique – Congo Brazzaville

The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder- Mozambique

The Return Train – Mali

Gateway To Dreams – Cameroon

Rainbow Nation – South Africa

Dela- The Making of EL-Anatsui – Nigeria

Donga – Libya

Rising Up At Night – DRC

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film By An African Language

Makula -Uganda

Jagun Jagun- Nigeria

The Queenstown Kings – South Africa

Kaka – Nigeria

Eskhalemi Sikantombella- South Africa

Unheard – Uganda

Out of Breath – Nigeria

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad

Out Of Breath – Nigeria/UK

Orah – Nigeria/Canada

Isolated – Nigeria/UK

Under The Hanging Tree- Namibia/UK

Kipkemboi – Nigeria/ Canada

Award For Best Diaspora Short

The Neigbourhood Alert – USA

Bottled Up – Jamaica

The Golden Boy – USA

Award For Best Diaspora Documentary

The Wu Tang Clan: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre – USA

A Rising Tide – USA

Colour – USA

Award For Best Diaspora Feature

Outlaw Posse – USA

Mickey Hardaway-USA

Love After Holidays – USA

Award For Achievement In Production Design

Orah

The Queenstown kings

The Weekend

Jagun Jagun

Kipkemboi

Makula

Out of Breath

Achievement In Costume Design

The beads

The weekend

White and black

Jagun Jagun

The Queenstown Kings

Mai martaba

Out of breath

Award For Achievement In Make-Up

The Weekend

Nawi

Letters to Goddo

Out of breath

Jagun Jagun

Anjola

White and black

Award For Achievement In Soundtrack

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings

Orah

Boda Love

Mojisola

Red Carpet

Award For Achievement In Visual Effect

Kipkemboi

Jagun Jagun

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

Bokwagter

Out of breath

Award For Achievement In Sound

A Smile, A wink and a Tear

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings

This is Lagos

Kipkemboi

Boda love

Award For Achievement In Cinematography

The Weekend

Nawi

Kipkemboi

Letters to Goddo

This is Lagos

The Queenstown Kings

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Achievement In Editing

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

This is Lagos

Nawi

Kipkemboi

The Beads

Anjola

Award For Achievement In Screen Play

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

Letter To Goddo

This is Lagos

Boda love

The Queenstown King

Out of Breath

National Film and Video Censors Board Award For Best Nigerian Film

The Weekend

This is Lagos

Afamefuna

Jagun Jagun

Mai Martaba

A Smile, A Wink and a Tear

Out of Breath

Award For Best Young/Promising Actor

Michell Lemuya (Nawi)

Likhona Mgali (The Queenstown Kings)

Agape mngomezulu – Orah

William Dias – Bokwagter

Kofi Adu-Gyamfi -Tejiri

Ruby Akubueze – She

Fatima Muhammed – Mai Martaba

Award For Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Sandile Mahlangu – The Queenstown Kings

Ochungo Benson – Nawi

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey – The Weekend

Ikechukwu Onunaku -Afamefuna

Lucky Ejim – Orah

Solomon Fixon Owoo – Letters to Goddo

Femi Adebayo- Jagun Jagun

Award For Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Meg Otanwa – The Weekend

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa – The Queenstown Kings

Elsie Chidera Abang – Kipkemboi

Tessa Twala – The Queenstown Kings

Bukunmi Oluwashina – White and Black

Somkele Iyamah-Idhalamah – Orah

Chioma Akpotha – Mojisola

Award For Best Actor In A Leading Role

Zolixa Xaluva – The Queenstown Kings

Gabriel Afolayan – This is Lagos

Duncan Murunyu Mungai – Boda Love

Nenesenor Abloso – Letters to Goddo

Bucci Franklyn – The weekend

Femi Jacobs – Anjola

Chidi Mokeme – Out of Breath

Award For Best Actress In A Leading Role

Girley Jazama – Under The Hanging Tree

Oyin Oladejo – Orah

Unati Faku – The Queenstown Kings

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – The Weekend

Laura Pepple – This is Lagos

Jackie Appiah -Red Carpet

Ife Irele- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Best Debut Feature Film By A Director

Letters To Goddo – Harry Bentil

Rising Up At Night – Nelson Makengo

She – Seun Richards

Award For Best Director

Daniel Emeke Oriahi – The Weekend

Kenneth Gyang – This Is Lagos

Jahmil X.T Qubeka – The Queenstown Kings

Perivi Katjavivi – Under The Hanging Tree

Lonzo Nzekwe – Orah

Harry Bentil – Letters To Goddo

Izu Ojukwu- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Award For Best Film