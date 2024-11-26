“I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

“I love you. Truly, madly, deeply! 😍❤️” Adesua Etomi-Wellington writes to her husband, Banky W, as they celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary. In a video she shared yesterday, Adesua wrote a letter to Banky titled “The 7-Year Letter” and signed it as Susu (Shakespeare) Etomi-Wellington. Funny and cute, right?

Banky W also shared his love for Adesua on Instagram with this sweet message:

Thank you for seeing who I was before I became him.

Thank you for choosing me, 7 years and counting.

Thank you for being my heart and building our home and family,

I love you now, always and eternally. Happy 7th Anniversary, baby.

Truly, madly, deeply. – Bubba PS: The first time I heard this song, I thought of you and the world we are creating for our boys. I was always a bit nervous about becoming a husband and a father, but you make it easy. I’m a better man because you chose me. I’m a greater man because you love me. We don’t have it all figured out, but we don’t need to – because we’ve got each other and we’ve got Christ at the center. In Jesus’ name, nothing will ever break our 3-fold cord. Here’s to the next 43 years or more, until eternity and beyond.

Their words, love-filled videos, and undeniable chemistry are giving us all the feels! If you’re not already thinking about marriage, trust us—you just might after watching this. Love truly is sweet.

Watch their beautiful videos below:

