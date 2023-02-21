Connect with us

Zikoko Citizen premieres New Series “New Age Aspirants” | Watch Banky W in First Episode

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For the first episode of its new series, “New Age Aspirants”,  Zikoko Citizen interviews record label boss turned politician, BankoleBanky WWellington.

Banky talks about the campaign process, why he is running and what it means to serve.

“New Age Aspirants” is a new series that spotlights and follows the election campaign trail of young Nigerian politicians.

Watch the first episode with Banky W below:

