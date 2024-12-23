Jamilat & Wesley Met on Twitter 11 Years Ago – Now, It’s Happy Ever After!

Today, we are grateful for the invention of social media and how it creates avenues for sweet connections… just like it did in Jamilat and Wesley’s case! 😍

Yes, these lovebirds met on Twitter and it all began with a simple follow 11 years ago. Everything changed after Jamilat’s birthday party in 2014 when they became more intentional friends. Soon, they fell in love and are now set for a forever journey. They had a magical white wedding ceremony where they exchanged their vows in front of family and friends.

They also had a traditional wedding where the Yoruba-Itsekiri bride and her Igbo sweetheart tied the knot in a culturally rich celebration that showcased their deep roots. Their sweet story and gorgeous photos are a testament to how love finds its way at the right time.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Jamilat:

Our story began with a follow on Twitter almost 11 years ago during the University of Houston freshman follow-train era. Back then, Twitter was buzzing with students connecting, and we were no exception. We followed each other, occasionally retweeting and replying to posts, but it was all platonic at first. Little did we know this casual online connection would become the foundation of a lifelong bond.

Our first in-person meeting was at an event hosted by the Nigerian Students Association (NSA). Wesley was initially reserved that night, but as the evening unfolded, we both began to see each other in a new light. Wesley’s charisma, humor, and kindness shone through, and by the end of the night, we felt as though we had each gained a potential new friend. Over the next few months, we bumped into each other at campus events, but our friendship truly took root around my birthday in September 2014. It was a last-minute celebration, and when Wesley made an extra effort to be there—despite the location being out of the way—it left a lasting impression. That was just one of many moments that revealed the thoughtful and caring person he is.

Soon after, our friendship deepened. When I decided to apply for the University of Houston Student Ambassador program, Wesley, a seasoned ambassador himself, coached me through the entire process. Even though I didn’t get the position, Wesley continued to show up for me, including tutoring me through a tough pre-calculus class. He even taught himself pre-calculus just to help me succeed, and the resulting B+ felt like a shared victory. These moments of support laid a foundation of trust and admiration between us. We thank God for bringing us together and blessing us with a love that has grown stronger with each passing year. With His grace, we’re excited to continue building our beautiful love story as husband and wife.