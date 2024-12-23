Connect with us

Weddings

Jamilat & Wesley Met on Twitter 11 Years Ago - Now, It's Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Weddings

 From London to Lagos with Love! Here's How Jade Surprised Tejiri With a Romantic Proposal

Weddings

From Bible School To Happy Ever After! Enjoy Helen & Vire's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

A Spontaneous First Date Set The Pace For Adaora & Arinze's Love Journey

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jay and Yinka's Magical Wedding Video in Greece Would Make Your Day

Weddings

When The Photographer Falls in Love With His Muse - Enjoy Yetunde & Toni's Rooftop Proposal

Sweet Spot Weddings

The Right Place at the Right Time! Here's How #MannyGotHisChikus

Weddings

Vanessa and Obieze's Fairytale Began With a Kind Gesture

Weddings

Jamilat & Wesley Met on Twitter 11 Years Ago – Now, It’s Happy Ever After!

Avatar photo

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Today, we are grateful for the invention of social media and how it creates avenues for sweet connections… just like it did in Jamilat and Wesley’s case! 😍

Yes, these lovebirds met on Twitter and it all began with a simple follow 11 years ago. Everything changed after Jamilat’s birthday party in 2014 when they became more intentional friends. Soon, they fell in love and are now set for a forever journey. They had a magical white wedding ceremony where they exchanged their vows in front of family and friends.

They also had a traditional wedding where the Yoruba-Itsekiri bride and her Igbo sweetheart tied the knot in a culturally rich celebration that showcased their deep roots. Their sweet story and gorgeous photos are a testament to how love finds its way at the right time.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Jamilat:

Our story began with a follow on Twitter almost 11 years ago during the University of Houston freshman follow-train era. Back then, Twitter was buzzing with students connecting, and we were no exception. We followed each other, occasionally retweeting and replying to posts, but it was all platonic at first. Little did we know this casual online connection would become the foundation of a lifelong bond.

 

 

Our first in-person meeting was at an event hosted by the Nigerian Students Association (NSA). Wesley was initially reserved that night, but as the evening unfolded, we both began to see each other in a new light. Wesley’s charisma, humor, and kindness shone through, and by the end of the night, we felt as though we had each gained a potential new friend. Over the next few months, we bumped into each other at campus events, but our friendship truly took root around my birthday in September 2014. It was a last-minute celebration, and when Wesley made an extra effort to be there—despite the location being out of the way—it left a lasting impression. That was just one of many moments that revealed the thoughtful and caring person he is.

 

Soon after, our friendship deepened. When I decided to apply for the University of Houston Student Ambassador program, Wesley, a seasoned ambassador himself, coached me through the entire process. Even though I didn’t get the position, Wesley continued to show up for me, including tutoring me through a tough pre-calculus class. He even taught himself pre-calculus just to help me succeed, and the resulting B+ felt like a shared victory. These moments of support laid a foundation of trust and admiration between us. We thank God for bringing us together and blessing us with a love that has grown stronger with each passing year. With His grace, we’re excited to continue building our beautiful love story as husband and wife.

  

 

Jamilat and Wesley also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

    

   

   

   

 

   

 

 

 

    

 

Credits

White Wedding

Bride@mlafleur_
Groom@esq.nile
Makeup@muadannyhoward
Hair@sebastianahair
Planner@deservingevents
Decor@vettacreations
Photography@dporterweddings | @nvsn.pictures
Videography@aperfilms_ | @seyio_films
Bride’s Dress@ollieender
Gele@boomz_gele
DJ@rocketinthemix
Content Creator@blissful.details

Traditional Wedding

Bride@mlafleur_
Groom@esq.nile
Makeup@muadannyhoward
Hair@sebastianahair
Planner@deservingevents
Decor@vettacreations
Photography@dporterweddings | @nvsn.pictures
Videography@aperfilms_ | @seyio_films
Bride’s Dress@ollieender
Gele@boomz_gele
DJ@rocketinthemix
Content Creator@blissful.details

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php