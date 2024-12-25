Relish The Beauty of Love With Maz & Kaz’ Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

There is an unexplainable magic that love brings. Maz and Kaz get to experience this, and it’s so beautiful to witness.

As they prepare for a lifetime of beautiful adventures, they are blessing us with breathtaking photos from their pre-wedding shoot. And trust us, nothing can prepare you for the sheer beauty headed your way! Each frame radiates love, chemistry, and pure joy. Every shot tells a story of two souls deeply in sync, from their warm glances to their playful moments. You’ll love every bit of it as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

                              

Credits

Planner@eventsally
Outfits@nya_lagos | @huntersandsons
Photography@shutterwavephotography

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

