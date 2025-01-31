Chidinma Akpa: Five Important Things to Note Before You Change Your Physical Appearance

When the new year began, many people started thinking about their annual resolutions, often focusing on healthier living goals such as going to the gym or losing weight. Unfortunately, less than ten per cent of individuals achieve these resolutions. Consequently, some consider cosmetic surgery an alternative to achieve their desired appearance. As a cosmetic surgeon and advocate for holistic transformation, I have witnessed how many women’s desire to enhance their physical appearance often arises from feelings of shame or a lack of self-acceptance.

In my practice, I listen to patients express their negative perceptions about their bodies and the reasons behind their desire for change. It concerns me that as the pursuit of physical transformation gains momentum, there is insufficient education about approaching this journey with clarity, intention, and self-compassion. As Ruth Fishel, the esteemed author of “The Journey Within,” wisely asserts, “It is a beautiful experience being with ourselves at a level of complete acceptance. When that begins to happen, when you relinquish resistance and the pursuit of perfection, an unparalleled sense of peace will wash over you.” Thus, there are five critical points to consider before contemplating aesthetic surgery.

Start from a Place of Acceptance

I often feel concerned when I see people viewing their bodies with harsh judgment, focusing on flaws instead of celebrating the journeys those bodies represent. The displeasure or unhappiness many feel arises from a lack of self-kindness and the inability to accept changes such as weight gain or motherhood. Acknowledging that these occurrences shape who we are is essential. For example, “I look this way now because I’m a proud mom,” or “I’m overcoming a health condition that has changed my body.” Acceptance is crucial, regardless of how you look. Acceptance does not mean settling for less; it means recognising your body as a vessel that has carried you through the challenges and beauty of life. Starting from a place of self-kindness allows any decision to transform your appearance to come from a position of love, not disdain. Understanding that your journey has shaped you fosters the necessary self-compassion when considering surgical body modifications.

Focus on Your Mindset

It is equally important to cultivate a positive mindset. Changing your appearance involves more than just physical alterations; it requires a mental shift. This is a campaign I actively promote with my patients and every woman I meet. A defeated mindset can lead to tolerating toxic relationships and feeling unworthy of care and love. If you find yourself cheated on, lied to, or disrespected, it’s easy to become resigned to your circumstances.

That’s why addressing my patients’ mental outlook is non-negotiable during consultations. They work on their mindset and come to realise, “I deserve better. I can change the parts of my appearance that I don’t love.” A shift in mentality helps women understand their right to beauty and self-care. When you take time to pamper yourself, you are better able to care for others, including your children.

Some women marry and become shadows of their former selves, pouring love and care into everyone else while neglecting their own dreams and aspirations. Nurturing a positive mindset allows you to approach transformation with confidence and determination. To truly enjoy these benefits, however, you must believe in your worth and envision a future where you thrive.

Embrace Self-Love

Self-love is more than just a trend; it is an essential journey focused on prioritising your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. How can you cultivate genuine self-love? Begin by creating an environment where your growth, well-being, and overall health are top priorities. Intentionally set aside time for activities that recharge you. Whether it’s enjoying a spa day, taking a peaceful solo walk, or simply resting without guilt, remember that self-care is nothing to be ashamed of. These acts reaffirm your self-worth.

Women often dedicate their lives to nurturing others, frequently putting their own needs on the back burner. Remember, you cannot pour from an empty cup. Investing in self-care—whether through cosmetic procedures or routine grooming—is not selfish; it is essential. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your life. Set clear boundaries and fiercely protect your mental health. Be compassionate toward yourself; you don’t have to weather every storm alone, as storms eventually pass. Recognise that seeking help is a sign of strength.

These self-love practices are particularly vital for women who are married or juggling multiple responsibilities. If you’re working tirelessly, prioritise these self-care routines and embrace the joy that you deserve. Self-love also means acknowledging that you are worthy of feeling beautiful and confident without having to justify it to anyone.

Never Neglect Your Diet

Many people believe that surgery is a shortcut that eliminates the need for a healthy lifestyle, but this belief is simply false. Your diet is crucial—not only for attaining your desired appearance but for maintenance as well. While surgery may enhance your look, a poor diet can quickly diminish those results. How you approach your eating habits reflects your respect for your body. Remember, abs are created in the kitchen, not in the gym. A healthy diet is essential for aesthetics, honouring your body, ensuring longevity, and promoting future well-being.

Exercise Always Makes a Difference

Despite the tempting allure of quick fixes, exercise is unparalleled in its ability to transform both body and mind. Hence, my advocacy for physical activity alongside plastic surgery. While surgical procedures can refine your figure, regular exercise is essential to preserve your results over time, as gravity and ageing affect us all. After undergoing surgery, if you neglect to stay active, you risk losing muscle tone, and your physique will inevitably suffer. Exercise empowers you to tone your muscles, firm your skin, and maintain the fantastic results of cosmetic modifications. It is important to remember that plastic surgery is not a magic solution; you must commit to a healthy lifestyle. Beyond the physical advantages, exercise significantly boosts mental health. Each lap run or mile walked is a win, pushing you forward mentally. Exercise enhances heart health, sleep quality, cognitive function, and libido. Every woman needs to find physical activities that resonate with her, whether swimming, skipping, or walking. You do not require an expensive gym membership; even 30 minutes of daily activity can yield transformative results. By incorporating exercise, you are reshaping your body, fortifying your mind, and equipping yourself to tackle life challenges with newfound vigour.

As we move through the year, let’s pledge to embark on a journey of transformation that uplifts and empowers us. Your body is your sanctuary, and every choice you make should mirror the love and respect you hold for yourself. Changing your physical appearance is profound; it requires careful consideration. As you contemplate this journey, true transformation rests on acceptance, a positive mindset, self-love, nutritious eating, and consistent exercise. These pillars are crucial for physical change and to emerge as a stronger, more confident version of yourself.

