I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:” Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Omowunmi Dada has always brought calm strength to her roles, carrying herself with quiet confidence while lighting up our screens. But in a recent Instagram post, the award-winning actress shared something more personal, a quiet struggle she’s been carrying behind the scenes.

For a long time, she lived with intense pain in her leg, showing up for work, performing with grace, and keeping it all to herself. Few knew what she was enduring, even as the world applauded her strength.

In a video reel posted on Instagram, Omowunmi takes us through that journey — from X-rays and surgery to hospital visits from loved ones, complete with teddy bears and food, and the long process of recovery and physiotherapy.

Alongside the video, she wrote:

Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realising the weight we bear behind the scenes. I had been dealing with leg pain for so long, yet I continued to show up, walk through sets, and smile through moments — but deep down, I was weathering a storm.

She expressed gratitude to her doctors, the people who stood by her, and every friend who checked in during that time.

And for anyone going through something similar, she shared this: “I see you. I feel you. I pray healing finds you.”

Watch her video below.