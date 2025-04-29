Connect with us

Inspired Living Scoop

I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:" Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Inspired Scoop

Matthias & Matthew Busoye Share the Story Behind Their First Class Graduation

Inspired Scoop

64 Hours, Guinness World Record! Tunde Onakoya & Shawn Martinez Take Chess History to New Heights

Inspired Living Scoop

Cheers to Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim! Celebrating a Life of Grace and Purpose

Inspired Scoop

Tunde Onakoya’s 70-Hour Chess Marathon: 17 Hours In & Going Strong | Watch Live & Support

Inspired News Scoop

TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

Inspired News Sports

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa & Kenya’s Benard Biwott Win the 2025 Paris Marathon

BN TV Inspired Music Scoop

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Obi Cubana Turns 50 & Delivers a Family Photoshoot Worthy of a Movie Poster | See Photos

Inspired News Scoop

Tunde Onakoya to Attempt 70-Hour Chess Marathon Guinness World Record in NYC

Inspired

I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:” Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Omowunmi Dada shares her experience with leg surgery, revealing how she kept showing up despite the pain.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

Omowunmi Dada has always brought calm strength to her roles, carrying herself with quiet confidence while lighting up our screens. But in a recent Instagram post, the award-winning actress shared something more personal, a quiet struggle she’s been carrying behind the scenes.

For a long time, she lived with intense pain in her leg, showing up for work, performing with grace, and keeping it all to herself. Few knew what she was enduring, even as the world applauded her strength.

In a video reel posted on Instagram, Omowunmi takes us through that journey — from X-rays and surgery to hospital visits from loved ones, complete with teddy bears and food, and the long process of recovery and physiotherapy.

Alongside the video, she wrote:

Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realising the weight we bear behind the scenes. I had been dealing with leg pain for so long, yet I continued to show up, walk through sets, and smile through moments — but deep down, I was weathering a storm.

She expressed gratitude to her doctors, the people who stood by her, and every friend who checked in during that time.

And for anyone going through something similar, she shared this: “I see you. I feel you. I pray healing finds you.”

Watch her video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php