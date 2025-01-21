Young, Famous and African’s Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Masina Are Engaged!

“The rumours are true, we are no longer dating…” says Kayleigh Schwark, announcing her engagement to Quinton Masina, famously known as Naked DJ. After a long-term relationship that fans have watched unfold on the popular Netflix reality show, “Young, Famous and African,” the couple is now taking the next step together.

In an intimate and beautiful moment shared on season three, Naked DJ proposed to Kayleigh at home, and of course, she said yes!

The South African couple shared the joy of their engagement with their followers on Instagram, posting stunning photos from their shoot. Kayleigh wore a chic white halter-neck mini dress, while Naked DJ looked dashing in a white blazer over black trousers. In the close-up photos, Kayleigh’s sparkling engagement ring shines brightly.

See more photos below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗸 🇿🇦 (@kayleigh_schwark)