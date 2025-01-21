Connect with us

Young, Famous and African’s Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Masina Are Engaged!

Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of the United States

What Does It Take to Earn ₦1,000,000 a Month? Nigerians Share Real Answers

"I Couldn’t Be Happier:" Lewis Hamilton's Dream of Racing in Ferrari Comes True

The 2025 Oscars Nominations Announcement Gets a New Date—Here’s How to Watch

First Win for Nigeria: Junior Yellow Greens Defeat New Zealand in ICC Women's U-19 Cricket

Is TikTok Back in the U.S? Platform Announces Service Restoration After Brief Shutdown

Seyi Vibez Goes Blonde & Bold with a Fresh Look for 2025 | See Photos

Making History! Nigeria’s Junior Yellow Greens Debut in U-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup

“The rumours are true, we are no longer dating…” says Kayleigh Schwark, announcing her engagement to Quinton Masina, famously known as Naked DJ. After a long-term relationship that fans have watched unfold on the popular Netflix reality show, “Young, Famous and African,” the couple is now taking the next step together.

In an intimate and beautiful moment shared on season three, Naked DJ proposed to Kayleigh at home, and of course, she said yes!

The South African couple shared the joy of their engagement with their followers on Instagram, posting stunning photos from their shoot. Kayleigh wore a chic white halter-neck mini dress, while Naked DJ looked dashing in a white blazer over black trousers. In the close-up photos, Kayleigh’s sparkling engagement ring shines brightly.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinton Masina (@naked_dj)

