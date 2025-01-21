Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Was First Lady Chic as Its Finest & That Hat!

Now that the inauguration ceremony is over, can we talk about Melania Trump’s outfit which could be summed up in three words: fabulous, sharp and chic? She certainly made her mark at the inauguration ceremony in true First Lady fashion, stepping into the global spotlight with elegance and sophistication.

On this historic day, where tradition meets pageantry, Melania’s choice was a showstopper. She wore a tailored navy silk wool double-breasted coat paired with a navy pencil skirt, all by renowned designer Adam Lippes. Underneath, an ivory silk crepe blouse added just the right touch of contrast, perfectly complementing the sharp lines of the coat. But it was the boater-style hat, with its elegant white band, that truly elevated her look, bringing a fresh and chic vibe to the occasion.

Adam Lippes, reflecting on the honour of dressing Melania, shared, ‘The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honour to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.’

From head to toe, Melania’s ensemble was everything a First Lady’s outfit should be—sophisticated, sharp, and absolutely unforgettable. A truly perfect start to a new chapter.