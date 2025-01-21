Connect with us

Style

Peak Mill Channels Bold, Chic and Timeless in Her New Look

Scoop Style

Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Was First Lady Chic as Its Finest & That Hat!

Style

Ayra Starr Is Serving Summer Body in January

Music Scoop Style

Seyi Vibez Goes Blonde & Bold with a Fresh Look for 2025 | See Photos

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

Music Scoop Style

Don Jazzy Shows Off His Effortless Style in South Africa—See Photos

Beauty Style

Green Just Got Hotter & Veekee James Shows us How to Rock It!

Inspired Scoop Style

Chude Jideonwo Celebrates 25 Years in Media in a Cool Orange-Themed Photoshoot

Promotions Style

All the Details About DEOL's Latest Collection Tagged “Trio”

Culture Style

Afrocentric Fashion Staples for a Stylish 2025

Style

Peak Mill Channels Bold, Chic and Timeless in Her New Look

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BellaStylistas, if luxury had a look, this would be it! Serving vintage allure with a modern twist, Peak Mill’s outfit  is an editorial-worthy masterclass in texture and contrast.

The nude bodysuit keeps things sleek, letting the coat take center stage, while the structured burgundy handbag adds a touch of class. The woven hat and gold earrings bring vintage charm. The final flourish? Those teal satin heels, which add an irresistible pop of color and drama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

This is how you embrace statement outerwear without overpowering your frame. Take notes, BellaStylistas—this is how you do effortless glamour!

Would you wear this look?

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!



Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php