A Brief Life and Times of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o was born in 1938 in Kamiriithu, near Limuru, Kenya. He was a writer, academic and activist whose work profoundly influenced African literature and postcolonial thought. He used his voice to celebrate African culture and challenge unfair systems. Through his books, plays, and teachings, he showed us that writing can be a form of freedom and that where we come from matters. He passed away on May 28, 2025, at the age of 87 in Buford, Georgia, USA. Here’s a brief highlight of his life:

Education

The majority of Ngũgĩ’s education happened in Africa. He attended Kamandura and Kinyogori primary schools and Alliance High School, Kenya, where he graduated in 1958.

He studied English and graduated from Makerere University College, Uganda, in 1963. He continued to the University of Leeds in the UK the following year.

Literary Career

Ngũgĩ’s literary journey began with works in English, but he later shifted to writing in his native Gikuyu language to promote African languages and cultures. His notable works include:

Weep Not, Child (1964): The first major English novel by an East African writer.

(1977) Devil on the Cross (1980): It was written on toilet paper during imprisonment.

Essays and Memoirs

He wrote many essays, but the prominent ones include:

Decolonising the Mind (1986): A seminal work advocating for African languages in literature.

Wrestling with the Devil: A Prison Memoir (2018): Reflects on his imprisonment and the role of literature in resistance.

Political Activism and Imprisonment

Ngũgĩ was a vocal critic of colonialism and post-independence Kenyan governments. In 1977, his play Ngaahika Ndeenda (I Will Marry When I Want) led to his arrest and imprisonment without trial. During his detention, he began writing in Gikuyu, marking a significant shift in his literary approach. He went into self-imposed exile in 1982, living in the UK and later the USA.

Academic Career

Ngũgĩ held academic positions at several institutions. He was at the University of Nairobi from 1967 to 1977, Northwestern University from 1970 to 1971, Yale University, New York University and the University of California, Irvine, where he served as Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature.

Awards and Honours

Throughout his career, Ngũgĩ received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Nobel Prize in Literature, the International Booker Prize in 2021 for The Perfect Nine and honorary doctorates from various universities worldwide.

Legacy

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s commitment to language, culture, and social justice left an indelible mark on African literature and thought. His advocacy for writing in indigenous languages challenged colonial legacies and inspired generations of writers and activists.

Although dead, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s voice will remain alive in classrooms, in conversations about decolonisation, and in the pages of literature that challenge us to rethink power, language and freedom. His unwavering dedication to African identity, his courage in the face of repression and his deep belief in the power of storytelling will continue to inspire writers, thinkers and activists across the world. For generations to come, Ngũgĩ will be read, quoted, taught and loved.