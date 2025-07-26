An Evening of Craftsmanship and Whisky Tasting, as Chivas 18 Is Restaged at the Chivas Palace Abuja

Chivas Regal, the iconic blended Scotch whisky, gave a masterclass in craftsmanship, and refined taste at The Chivas Palace Abuja. Guests were welcomed with an intimate, guided whisky tasting and education session led by Cameron Piper, Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador and Whisky Connoisseur, and Excel Joab, a charismatic whisky enthusiast known for his engaging approach to tasting and education. The guided whisky session was the first stop on the evening’s immersive journey, with guests being led in small groups through a multi-sensory exploration of Chivas 18. As Cameron spoke, the Chivas story unfolded like a heritage film, beginning in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1801 with two visionary brothers, James and John Chivas, who opened a grocery emporium. They were known for supplying luxury provisions to the city’s elite before eventually blending their own whiskies, establishing a legacy of craftsmanship and prestige. By 1843, their excellence had earned them a Royal Warrant from Queen Victoria, confirming their status as official purveyors to the Royal Household. Chivas Regal 25, a pioneering luxury whisky, was introduced in 1909 and quickly became a status symbol in cities from New York to London.

Chivas has expanded its portfolio over time, with expressions such as Chivas 12, a global favourite known for its balance and approachability, and Chivas 15, finished in cognac casks to deliver bold, celebratory energy. Then, in 1997, Chivas 18 was introduced for a new type of whisky drinker: refined, curious, self-made, and looking for depth in every sip.

Their story is one of hustle, heritage, and confidence, which resonates strongly with today’s visionaries.

This is whisky for people who appreciate depth. It’s a journey through glass, Cameron explained. Whether neat or mixed, Chivas 18 rewards those who take their time.

Cameron and Excel guided them through the three stages of whisky appreciation – nose, taste, and finish – while introducing the whisky’s 85 distinct flavour notes in Chivas 18. From dried fruit to dark chocolate, soft spice, honeyed sweetness, and hints of smoke, the profile unfolded in sophisticated layers, all balanced by Chivas’ signature smoothness.

The session ended with an invitation for guests to learn more about Chivas’ rich heritage and evolving culture at Chivas website.

