IN MY CORNER: Ivie Osula & Jokotade Shonowo Are Redefining Sisterhood Through Style, Storytelling & Support



A feature from the “In My Corner” campaign—a platform where real friendship becomes real power. Some friendships check in with a text when you’re low. Others show up uninvited but deeply needed when the lights are off and the stage is empty.

That’s the kind of bond Ivie Osula and Jokotade Shonowo share a powerful, creative sisterhood built on authenticity, shared vision and an unspoken “I’ve got you” that doesn’t need applause.

At the heart of this year’s In My Corner campaign, an initiative spotlighting women who choose collaboration over competition their story unfolds not just in fashion and photographs, but in deep, mutual support.

What Is “In My Corner”?

In My Corner doesn’t just speak, it moves. It’s a campaign becoming a community-driven movement. A visual and storytelling experience created by women, for women, to celebrate the friendships and mentorships that anchor us. Through powerful portraits, honest conversations, and a lens focused on community, the campaign documents the real relationships behind success the ones that rarely make the headlines but always shape the journey.

Meet the Women Behind the Story

Ivie Osula is the founder of @DWLonline, a luxury fashion brand reshaping the narrative around power dressing for modern African women. Her designs are intentional, every stitch a declaration of strength and softness, woven together.

Jokotade Shonowo is the founder of @Poshclick, studio dedicated to capturing women and men in their boldness, vulnerability, and regality. Through her lens, beauty is not just seen, it’s revealed in its truth. Her work contributes to a broader redefinition of what it means for women to truly support one another, not just in words, but through meaningful action.

More Than Just a Moment — It’s a Movement

In an industry that often rewards rivalry, Ivie and Joko choose something different. They style each other’s dreams. Shoot each other’s visions. And stand side-by-side as they climb. Their friendship isn’t performative, it’s purposeful. Built in quiet moments. Sealed through trust. Strengthened by shared ambition and soft landings.

Whether they’re working late on campaign visuals or sharing silent support between shoots, what they’ve built is a living example of what In My Corner champions: sisterhood as strategy, friendship as fuel.

A Toast to the Real Ones

This International Friendship Day, ‘In My Corner‘ celebrates the women who show up when no one’s watching the ones who steady the ladder as others climb, who reflect each other’s light rather than compete with it. Because true support doesn’t just help women survive, it helps them soar.

To stay connected with In My Corner, follow @InMyCornercampaign for ongoing conversations. Discover Ivie Osula’s work in fashion at @DWLonline and explore Jokotade Shonowo’s photography at @Poshclick.

The journey continues, with In My Corner serving as a reminder that every woman’s story deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

