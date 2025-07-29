Connect with us

Sweet Spot

42 Years Later, Betty Irabor Still Has the Sweetest Words for Soni

Promotions Sweet Spot

IN MY CORNER: Ivie Osula & Jokotade Shonowo Are Redefining Sisterhood Through Style, Storytelling & Support

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Serving Love & Style in These Baby Bump Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Expecting Their First Baby! See the Sweet Photos

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Bucci Franklin & Sunshine Rosman Look as Good Together Off-Screen as They Did in “To Kill A Monkey”

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

The Sweetest Proposal! Femi Dapson Asks Simi Sanya to Be His Forever With Johnny Drille Singing “Halleluyah"

Scoop Sweet Spot TRAVEL

“I’ve Never Felt More Loved”: Simi Drey on Her Dreamy Birthday Vacation in Venice With Julian Flosbach

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for a Sweet Kiss & Surprise Performance at Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Finale

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s “World Tola Odunsi Day” & Enado Odunsi’s Birthday Shoutout to Her Husband Is the Cutest Thing Online

Sweet Spot Weddings

Fisayo and Chigozie Met in High School - Now, It's Happy Ever After

Sweet Spot

42 Years Later, Betty Irabor Still Has the Sweetest Words for Soni

It’s been 42 years of marriage for Betty and Soni Irabor, and the media icon marked the moment with something heartfelt and deeply moving.
Avatar photo

Published

24 minutes ago

 on

It’s been 42 years of marriage for Betty and Soni Irabor, and the media icon marked the moment with a deeply moving message.

In a note that reads like a walk through love, partnership, and everything in between, Betty reflected on their journey so far. She wrote about the promises they made, the life they’ve built, and the grace that’s carried them through.

“For richer, for poorer,” she began. “We’ve walked through both — seasons of abundance and times of need. We’ve faced prosperity and adversity, hand in hand, anchored by faith and fortified by love.” She also spoke about the power of choosing each other again and again, even when things weren’t perfect.

“42 years on… and I still want to grow old with you, Soni boy,” she wrote.

She thanked him for being her biggest cheerleader, her friend, and her companion through it all. And then, in classic Betty fashion, she added a cheeky line that made it all feel so real: “It’s been an honour to be your wife, Soni. In any case, what would you do without me?”

She ended the note with a toast. “To grace. To patience. To trust. To mutual respect. To Faithing it. To love that lasts.”

Happy anniversary to Betty and Soni Irabor.

Read her full note below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php