42 Years Later, Betty Irabor Still Has the Sweetest Words for Soni

It’s been 42 years of marriage for Betty and Soni Irabor, and the media icon marked the moment with a deeply moving message.

In a note that reads like a walk through love, partnership, and everything in between, Betty reflected on their journey so far. She wrote about the promises they made, the life they’ve built, and the grace that’s carried them through.

“For richer, for poorer,” she began. “We’ve walked through both — seasons of abundance and times of need. We’ve faced prosperity and adversity, hand in hand, anchored by faith and fortified by love.” She also spoke about the power of choosing each other again and again, even when things weren’t perfect.

“42 years on… and I still want to grow old with you, Soni boy,” she wrote.

She thanked him for being her biggest cheerleader, her friend, and her companion through it all. And then, in classic Betty fashion, she added a cheeky line that made it all feel so real: “It’s been an honour to be your wife, Soni. In any case, what would you do without me?”

She ended the note with a toast. “To grace. To patience. To trust. To mutual respect. To Faithing it. To love that lasts.”

Happy anniversary to Betty and Soni Irabor.

Read her full note below.