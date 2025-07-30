Konga at 13: Merchants Laud Free Warehousing, Customers Applaud Quality Service

Konga celebrates 13 years of empowering small businesses, enabling seamless online shopping, and building trust with customers.

The anniversary, which kicked off earlier in July, has been marked by exclusive deals, merchant spotlights, and interactive campaigns. These are aimed at appreciating the people who’ve helped shape Konga’s story.

“We’ve grown with Konga,” said Melvin Onochie, Head of E-Commerce at Konga. “From day one, our mission has been simple. To build a trusted platform that delivers value to both sellers and buyers. This celebration is for them.” Merchants and shoppers alike have social media with testimonials, applauding the brand for its role in transforming their businesses and lifestyles.

For many merchants, Konga’s business-friendly model has made a significant difference.

Bedz Household, a seller on the platform for over four years, said, “Konga gave me reach and profit. Unlike others, they offer free warehousing, and that saves money. It’s a smart place to sell.”

Pascal Ilevbare, who joined Konga six years ago, added, “Some of my products don’t sell in-store, but they fly off the shelves on Konga. It’s the smartest way to reach new customers.”

Sisi Sugar, another merchant, said, “Selling on Konga is seamless. I get updates on my orders, deliveries are swift, and their customer service is unmatched. It’s easy to recommend them.”

On the buyer’s side, trust remains a recurring theme.

Sanusi Kehinde, a long-time shopper, shared on Konga103.7FM: “The iron I bought from Konga during my university days is still what I use. That’s the kind of quality you don’t forget.”

Konga’s media arm, Konga103.7FM, has amplified these voices, making real user experiences central to the brand’s 13th anniversary narrative.

But beyond the core e-commerce marketplace, Konga’s impact also lies in the value it has created through its integrated business verticals.

From Konga Health, which ensures access to genuine beauty products, to Konga Logistics, which powers nationwide delivery; from Konga Travels & Tours, offering tech-driven travel services, to KongaPay, a secure fintech platform that drives financial inclusion. Each vertical adds a unique layer of value.

The ecosystem also includes TDiLife, a home-tech brand bringing innovation into everyday living, and Konga Corporate, a B2B platform serving the procurement needs of organisations.

Together, these verticals position Konga not just as an e-commerce platform but as Africa’s premier digital commerce and lifestyle brand, supporting sellers, serving customers, and building for the future.

As Konga looks ahead, the brand says its focus remains unchanged: support small businesses, simplify digital transactions, and deliver more value to Nigerians everywhere.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga 103.7 FM