Fueling SME Growth: KONGA103.7FM Delivers Extensive Media Exposure

In Nigeria’s vibrant but highly competitive business landscape, where small and medium-sized enterprises often struggle to gain visibility, KONGA103.7FM has emerged as a trusted champion for business owners, innovators, and market disruptors.

Through its flagship programme, The Market Square with Lilian Duru-Valentine, the station has created a unique space where entrepreneurial stories are told, ideas are refined, and business potential is showcased to a wide audience.

Since its launch, The Market Square has quickly become a bustling hub for business conversations in Lagos and beyond.

In just its first few months:

• Over 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts from diverse sectors, from tech innovators to traditional market merchants, have been featured.

• These guests collectively represent markets valued between ₦5 billion and ₦10 billion annually, buttressing the programme’s ability to reach across the full spectrum of Nigeria’s commerce ecosystem.

For KONGA103.7FM, The Market Square is an economic catalyst, a bridge between SMEs and their target markets, and a driver of community growth through relatable and impactful content.

About KONGA103.7FM

KONGA103.7FM is a leading commerce and hit music station in Lagos, Nigeria, committed to delivering quality programming that informs, educates, and entertains, streaming worldwide on kongafm.com.

Through dynamic shows like THE MARKET SQUARE, the station bridges commerce and community, amplifying the voices and initiatives that shape Nigeria’s business environment.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for KONGA103.7FM