Mercy Chinwo Is Serving Baby Bump, Dance, and Praise in “Onyeoma”

A three-year anniversary and a new baby on the way, Mercy Chinwo has every reason and more to give thanks to God and be grateful. The gospel singer is firmly on a thanksgiving train, and she’s making a joyful stop with the release of the music video for her latest single, “Onyeoma.”

This one is all about joy that overflows. As Mercy herself put it:

This joy I carry? It didn’t come from things—it came from His Word fulfilled! Every time I sing When You Say A Thing, I’m reminded: God doesn’t speak and leave it hanging. He watches over His Word to perform it—and that’s my reality. Joy in full—nothing missing, nothing broken! And yes… ONYEOMA (Good God) is coming! A sound of celebration, answered prayers, and undeniable testimonies. I’m already in the overflow—your turn is near!

The video captures that exact spirit. We see Mercy, glowing and full of life, singing and dancing with her baby bump on full display. She’s surrounded by backing dances dressed in bright native attire, creating a beautiful and celebratory atmosphere that feels both powerful and personal.

From the beat to the smiles, “Onyeoma” is an invitation to join in giving thanks, celebrating answered prayers, and believing for your own testimony.

Watch the video below