Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

If you’ve missed a few of Dimma Umeh’s beauty and makeup gems lately, don’t worry, she’s back with one that’s all about contouring your face the right way.

In this video, Dimma breaks down the most common contour mistakes that can leave your makeup looking harsh or patchy, and of course, she shares the simple fixes to help you achieve that flawless, snatched finish we all love.

She kicks things off with her eye makeup to get that out of the way before moving on to the base. First comes the primer. A step she says helps the rest of the makeup sit beautifully. Then it’s time for foundation, which she buffs in with a dense, fluffy brush for a smooth, even canvas. Next up is concealer, blended seamlessly with a soft, bouncy sponge. For an extra lifted look, she applies a brighter concealer on top, which instantly adds dimension to the face.

When it’s time to contour, Dimma has one golden rule: don’t apply the product directly onto your face. Instead, dip your brush into the contour first, then apply and blend it out with your sponge for a softer, more natural finish. She follows up with setting powder to bake and prevent creasing, and reminds us that blending is everything.

To tie the look together, she layers on blush, bronzing powder, and a touch more setting powder. And just like that — voilà! — you’ve learnt how to contour your face correctly, with Dimma guiding you every step of the way.

Watch below.