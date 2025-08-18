Myrubiees Events: Redefining Bespoke Celebrations in Nigeria

Myrubiees Events is redefining the art of celebration in Nigeria’s event planning scene. Founded by Oduh Chinyere Gift, the brand offers clients a blend of elegance, precision, and personalized experiences.

Gift’s journey into event planning began in 2019 when she coordinated her sister’s wedding. The flawless execution of that celebration sparked an idea that would later grow into a thriving business. In 2022, after ending a previous partnership, she officially launched Myrubiees Events under its current name.

From the very beginning, the brand’s mission has been clear: to create events that are not only well-organized but also deeply personal, reflecting each client’s story, preferences, and style. This philosophy continues to guide every event the team delivers, ensuring that no two experiences are ever the same.

Over the years, Myrubiees Events has grown into a dynamic and diverse team. Today, it is led by CEO and Creative Director Gift, Operational Manager for Administration, Knowledge Samuel Tochukwu, and Operational Manager for Budgets and Finance, Queen Esther Ugboaja. Each team member brings a unique set of skills that ensures every detail is handled with excellence, from logistics to financial planning.

Together, they have successfully delivered more than 50 unforgettable events. These range from romantic weddings and milestone birthdays to vibrant kiddies’ parties, all carefully designed to leave lasting memories for clients and their guests. Every event is handled with creativity, precision, and a genuine passion for bringing visions to life.

A hallmark of Myrubiees Events is its focus on detail. From custom-designed stationery to monogrammed keepsakes and distinctive ceremony elements, each feature is selected to reflect the client’s personality and taste. The brand’s approach aims to make every celebration feel authentic and unique.

The brand’s commitment to excellence has earned recognition within the industry. Myrubiees Events proudly received the JPI Enterprise Award, a testament to its creativity, professionalism, and growing influence in the events space. This milestone marked an important step in the brand’s journey and reinforced its reputation as a trusted name in premium event planning.

Beyond delivering exceptional events, the company has cultivated strong partnerships with leading service providers. These collaborations ensure that every aspect of an event, from décor to catering, meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Looking ahead, Myrubiees Events aims to expand its reach while staying true to its boutique, client-first approach. The team also hopes to mentor and inspire the next generation of event planners, contributing to the growth and professionalism of Nigeria’s events industry.

For Gift and her team, each event goes beyond being a date on the calendar. It is viewed as an opportunity to design meaningful experiences, turning special occasions into lasting memories for clients and their loved ones.

Sponsored Content