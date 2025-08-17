Inside Oak & Teak’s 12th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 12 Years of Redefining Interior Design in Nigeria

When Oak & Teak throws a party, best believe it’s not just a party; it’s a moment. The 12th Anniversary Gala was pure magic from start to finish: the kind of night where every corner sparkled, every guest looked red-carpet ready, and the energy in the room was simply unmatched.

Hosted by the ever-charismatic and effortlessly hilarious Jay On Air, the evening was elegant, filled with laughter, and full of good vibes. The dress code was “Timeless Elegance,” and all the guests took that seriously. Think stunning gowns that turned heads, sharply tailored suits that oozed sophistication, and statement accessories that sparkled under the soft glow of the dazzling lights.

And then… Morenike Molehin walked in.

The visionary founder and CEO of Oak & Teak made an entrance that had grace and elegance written all over it. Taking the stage, she gave a heartfelt speech:

“12 years ago, what started as a dream—a dream that might have seemed so ambitious, maybe even impossible to attain—has now become a reality, and here we are today, standing on the shoulders of every prayer prayed, every sacrifice made and every challenge overcome.”

It was a celebration, yes, but also a love letter to the clients, friends, and the incredible team who have been part of the Oak & Teak story. The Oak and Teak employees, dressed to impress, spoke with warmth and pride about their journey together, describing the brand as more than a workplace but a family led by a woman they call a mentor, visionary, and friend.

The night was filled with moments to remember — cocktail glasses clinking in celebration, dancing, easy laughter drifting through the room, and the inviting aromas of exquisite food that catered to every palate, from contemporary delicacies to much-loved classics. Every detail spoke to the brand’s essence: refined taste, timeless style, and a commitment to intentionality.

It was the year 2013 when Morenike Molehin, a young entrepreneur back then with a burning passion for impact, officially launched Oak and Teak. And now, twelve years later,

Oak and Teak stands tall as a premium interior design company, delivering world-class interior solutions in Nigeria, Dubai, Rwanda, and Ghana. And if this gala was anything to go by, they’re just getting started.

Follow Oak and Teak on Instagram @oakandteak. Check out the Oak and Teak website here.

Sponsored Content