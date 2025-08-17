“Stories She Carries”: An Intimate Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was hosted under the theme “Stories She Carries.” The session carried the warmth of an intimate gathering, with her words resonating as shared truths. Her sustained energy made each story feel like a gift, one that inspired, encouraged, and reflected the realities of women across different walks of life.

The room pulsed with recognition and connection. Mothers, many carrying their own stories of burnout, mental health struggles, and the delicate balance between ambition and care, found themselves truly seen. The resilience in that space was palpable, a quiet power shared in knowing glances and nods. In a special moment, Odeluwa read Mama’s Sleeping Scarf to the children. They, in turn, shared short excerpts from the book, creating a tender exchange across generations.

It was a day stitched together with joy: children engaged in creative play, the hum of music, the

sharing of delicious food, and the unhurried intimacy of a book signing that lingered well into the

night. Chimamanda listened to each person, leaning into their world, offering not just her signature insight but her full presence. The day stood out as a meaningful moment for the community, with gratitude extended to the families and partners whose support made it possible. Their commitment to women, mothers, and families remains invaluable.

