Connect with us

Events News Promotions

“Stories She Carries”: An Intimate Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Events Promotions

Inside Oak & Teak’s 12th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 12 Years of Redefining Interior Design in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Bold Roots, Bright Codes: Youth Can Lead 2025 Sparks a Movement for Change

Events Promotions

All the Bold Vibes From Smirnoff’s Chilltopia Celebration in Port Harcourt

Events News Promotions

Smirnoff Said “No Stress, Just Vibes” This International Youth Day: Here’s What Went Down

Events News Promotions

Nicole Asinugo Launches the Lone Wolf Podcast: A Creative Movement for Those Who Dare to Walk Alone

Events Scoop

BBNaija10 Week 2 Recap: Two Evictions, Plenty Drama & A Whole Lot of Sweat

Events Sports

First Exit Alert! Danboskid Leaves the Big Brother Naija 10 House

Events Promotions

Closeup reignites real connection at the BFF Conference with its “Closer Is Better” Campaign

Events News Promotions

Great Minds Women Launches, Championing Strength, Clarity & Confidence

Events

“Stories She Carries”: An Intimate Evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Avatar photo

Published

21 minutes ago

 on

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was hosted under the theme Stories She Carries.” The session carried the warmth of an intimate gathering, with her words resonating as shared truths. Her sustained energy made each story feel like a gift, one that inspired, encouraged, and reflected the realities of women across different walks of life.

The room pulsed with recognition and connection. Mothers, many carrying their own stories of burnout, mental health struggles, and the delicate balance between ambition and care, found themselves truly seen. The resilience in that space was palpable, a quiet power shared in knowing glances and nods.In a special moment, Odeluwa read Mama’s Sleeping Scarf to the children. They, in turn, shared short excerpts from the book, creating a tender exchange across generations.

It was a day stitched together with joy: children engaged in creative play, the hum of music, the
sharing of delicious food, and the unhurried intimacy of a book signing that lingered well into the
night. Chimamanda listened to each person, leaning into their world, offering not just her signature insight but her full presence.The day stood out as a meaningful moment for the community, with gratitude extended to the families and partners whose support made it possible. Their commitment to women, mothers, and families remains invaluable.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php