YAPPI Celebrates International Youth Day with Empowerment & Inclusive Dialogues

The Youth in Animation & Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI), a partnership between the Del-York Creative Academy and the Mastercard Foundation, marked International Youth Day with a programme themed, “Creativity Unleashed: Youth, AI & The Future of Work.”

Held at Pop Landmark, Lagos, the event brought together young creatives, industry leaders, and innovators to explore how Africa’s youth can shape the digital economy through creativity and technology.

We are thrilled to bring together young minds and industry leaders for a conversation that is more crucial than ever, said Stella Fubara, Managing Director of Del-York Development Company. This event is about you; the youth, your today and your tomorrow. It is a celebration of your skills, and a reminder that creativity combined with technologies like AI can unlock new opportunities.

Panel Conversations that Moved the Needle

The day featured two panel discussions moderated by international producer and TV director Vidal Juba. Speakers included Oluwakemi Odusanya, Disability Rights Advocate and World Bank Ambassador; Esther Kemi Gbadamosi, Founder of Radioxity Media; Bekeme Masade-Olowola, CEO of CSR-in-Action Group; and Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa at Meta.

The first panel examined how artificial intelligence is transforming animation, post-production, and content creation. Panellists highlighted AI as a tool to streamline workflows, measure impact, and expand creative reach. The second panel, “Girls Who Create: From Zero Experience to Earning Shmoney,” was a crowd favourite. The session provided practical insights for young women navigating creative careers. Insights ranged from personal branding and mentorship to accessing funding and leveraging global opportunities.

Innovation in Action: Live Hackathon Meets Fusion Labs A major highlight of the day was a live animation hackathon, where YAPPI talents collaborated to produce original animated works in real time. This showcase reflects the same practical approach of the monthly YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab, which connects classroom learning with live industry briefs.

Projects launched through these labs extend beyond the event day; they continue over extended timelines, with students receiving mentorship, tools, and resources to develop professional portfolios. Many of these outputs are later executed by the brief owners, giving participants a direct line into real market opportunities.

Commitment to Youth Development Now in its second International Youth Day celebration, YAPPI continues to provide free, world-class training in animation and post-production. The initiative is equipping young Africans with technical skills, tools, industry exposure, and the confidence to succeed in the future of work.

Registration is still open for YAPPI Cohort 3, where young women across Nigeria can access free training in Animation and Post-Production. This training covers diverse subject areas, including but not limited to video editing and colour grading. Participants will also engage in real-life projects, receive community mentorship, and explore career opportunities.

Want to be part of the movement? Registration is open here. Stay updated by following YAPPI on Instagram, Facebook (IAmYAPPI), and LinkedIn (YAPPI Nigeria).

By blending creativity, inclusivity, and proactive dialogue, YAPPI is bridging the skills gap and positioning African youth as active players in the global digital economy.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Youth in Animation & Post-Production Initiative