Strategic Leadership Spotlight: Insights from the 2023 Nigeria-Britain Association’s Annual Lecture

The 2023 annual lecture of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), themed ‘Strategic Leadership for Economic Growth and Development,’ took place on November 16, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, organized in collaboration with NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria & Company, AIICO Insurance , Tangerine General Insurance, and Tangerine Life Insurance, provided a platform for insightful discussions and analyses on the importance of fostering innovation, policy implementation, collaboration, partnerships, and other crucial elements essential for national progress.

President of the N-BA, Sola Oyetayo, while setting the tone for the occasion, stated, in an introductory speech, that the event aims to provide a deeper understanding of the vital role played by public-private partnerships within the leadership, followership, and implementation framework, specifically as it pertains to Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a keynote address, the Managing Partner at Verraki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Niyi Yusuf, highlighted the intrinsic link between productivity and national prosperity, emphasising that a prosperous country hinges on the well-being of its citizens. Yusuf also addressed major developmental hurdles and the opportunities for inclusive development.

The event’s panelists, which included Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua; Managing Director of Azura Power West Africa Ltd, Edu Okeke; Co-founder and President of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola; and Director of Policy and Partnerships Africa at New Globe, Kunbi Wuraola, participated in the panel session. The session was moderated by the Founder/Chairman of Proshare, Olufemi M. Awoyemi.

Central to the panel discussion was the exploration of the indispensable role of forward-thinking leadership in propelling economic advancement. The responsibilities and expectations inherent in leadership concerning a nation’s growth came under scrutiny as panellists dissected the intricate relationship between leadership, policy formulation, execution, the establishment of strategic collaborations, and their profound impact on a nation’s economic progression and overall societal development. The discussion also delved into the influence of religion, education, and individual beliefs on economic progress.

In attendance were high-net-worth individuals from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, who emphasized the readiness of the Lagos State Government to ensure the economic development of the state and the progress of its people.

The N-BA is a nonprofit dedicated to developing relationships among individuals, organizations, and institutions from Nigeria, Britain, and the Commonwealth resident in Nigeria. The organization comprises corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional, diplomatic, government, and social communities. They work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members, and encourage closer working cooperation between Nigeria and Britain.

Sponsored Content