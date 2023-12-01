Connect with us

Events News

Strategic Leadership Spotlight: Insights from the 2023 Nigeria-Britain Association's Annual Lecture

Events News Promotions

Wash-a-thon Complete: Enitan Subair Sets Sights on World Record

Events

How Your Faves Showed Up in AsoEbi Glam for Tomike Adeoye's #PartyWithOloriEbi

Events News Promotions

African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Distinguished Philanthropists for Social Impact Discourse in Lagos

Events Promotions Style

Free Entry, Fabulous Finds: The Fashion Souk Opens Doors on December 2nd-3rd!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Events Promotions

From Laughter to Luxury: A Recap of the 'Evening with Glo' Event

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Events News Promotions

Kwara State Government partners with IHS Nigeria to Establish Technology Innovation Facility

Events

Strategic Leadership Spotlight: Insights from the 2023 Nigeria-Britain Association’s Annual Lecture

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-R: Founder/Chairman of Proshare, Olufemi Awoyemi; Managing Partner at Verraki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Niyi Yusuf; President of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), Sola Oyetayo; Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe; Director, Policy and Partnership for Africa at New Globe, Dr. (Mrs.) Kunbi Wuraola; Managing Director of Azura Power West Africa, Edu Okeke, during the 2023 N-BA Annual Lecture in Lagos, recently.

The 2023 annual lecture of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), themed ‘Strategic Leadership for Economic Growth and Development,’ took place on November 16, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, organized in collaboration with NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria & Company, AIICO Insurance , Tangerine General Insurance, and Tangerine Life Insurance, provided a platform for insightful discussions and analyses on the importance of fostering innovation, policy implementation, collaboration, partnerships, and other crucial elements essential for national progress.

The N-BA President – Sola Oyetayo giving his welcome speech at the event.

President of the N-BA, Sola Oyetayo, while setting the tone for the occasion, stated, in an introductory speech, that the event aims to provide a deeper understanding of the vital role played by public-private partnerships within the leadership, followership, and implementation framework, specifically as it pertains to Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a keynote address, the Managing Partner at Verraki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Niyi Yusuf, highlighted the intrinsic link between productivity and national prosperity, emphasising that a prosperous country hinges on the well-being of its citizens. Yusuf also addressed major developmental hurdles and the opportunities for inclusive development.

Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment – Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe giving his goodwill message at the event.

The event’s panelists, which included Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua; Managing Director of Azura Power West Africa Ltd, Edu Okeke; Co-founder and President of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola; and Director of Policy and Partnerships Africa at New Globe, Kunbi Wuraola, participated in the panel session. The session was moderated by the Founder/Chairman of Proshare, Olufemi M. Awoyemi.

Central to the panel discussion was the exploration of the indispensable role of forward-thinking leadership in propelling economic advancement. The responsibilities and expectations inherent in leadership concerning a nation’s growth came under scrutiny as panellists dissected the intricate relationship between leadership, policy formulation, execution, the establishment of strategic collaborations, and their profound impact on a nation’s economic progression and overall societal development. The discussion also delved into the influence of religion, education, and individual beliefs on economic progress.

N-BA Past President – Tunde Arogunmati giving the vote of thanks at the event.

In attendance were high-net-worth individuals from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, who emphasized the readiness of the Lagos State Government to ensure the economic development of the state and the progress of its people.

The N-BA is a nonprofit dedicated to developing relationships among individuals, organizations, and institutions from Nigeria, Britain, and the Commonwealth resident in Nigeria. The organization comprises corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional, diplomatic, government, and social communities. They work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members, and encourage closer working cooperation between Nigeria and Britain.

L-R: N-BA Past President – Tunde Arogunmati, General Manager/Group Head Business Development BUA Group – Tajudeen Ahmed, Managing Partner of Azura Power West Africa – Edu Okeke, N-BA Governing Council Member & Event Committee Vice Chairman – Olamipo Adeola, N-BA President- Sola Oyetayo during the event

L-R: N-BA Council Members – Ademola Sanya, Piyush Nair, Captain Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye, N-BA Past Presidents – Funmi Onabolu and Chuba Mbanefo, N-BA Member – Kenny Chukwuma during the event.

L-R: N-BA Executive Secretary – Olajumoke Adeola, N-BA Past President Chuba Mbanefo, N-BA President – Sola Oyetayo, N-BA Past President, Funmi Onabolu and Tunde Arogunmati at the event.

Representative of NEM Insurance Plc – Pius Azurunwa giving his goodwill speech at the event

N-BA Governing Council Member & Event Committee Vice Chairman – Olamipo Adeola hosting the 2023 N-BA Annual Lecture Series.

Managing Partner at Verraki Partners, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group – Niyi Yusuf giving his keynote address at the event.

Director, Policy & Partnership for Africa at New Globe – Kunbi Wuraola giving her insight during the panelist session.

Managing Director of Azura Power West Africa – Edu Okeke sharing his insights during the Panelist session.

Founder/Chairman of Proshare – Olufemi Awoyemi moderating the panelist at the event.

Representative of AIICO insurance Plc giving their goodwill speech.

Representative of Scib Nigeria & Co limited giving their goodwill speech

Staff of NEM Insurance Plc at the event.

Cross section of distinguished guests at the event.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php