Kiara Rice Brings the Joy to Lagos with the Grand Finale of the “World Jollof Fest”

Owerri, Port Harcourt, Ughelli, Warri, Benin, and Akure, Kiara Rice Mills is bringing the excitement to Lagos today with the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the Kiara Rice World Jollof Fest, holding at Ikeja City Mall by 12 noon in celebration of World Jollof Day.

The festival, supported by Nigeria’s largest rice manufacturer, Kiara Rice, launched with a bold vision: to celebrate not just the iconic Jollof rice dish, but the rich stories, cultures, and communities that make it a national treasure.

The competition ignited excitement across every city stop of the cooking competition where regional winners emerged. At each location, talented home cooks and passionate food lovers went head-to-head in thrilling Jollof cooking challenges, proudly showcasing their unique styles using Kiara’s quality rice brands, Pretty Lady, African King, Red Eagle, Proudly Nigerian, Borgu, and People Champion. These champions are converging in Lagos for the ultimate face-off, where one cook will claim the coveted title of “Nigeria’s Jollof Champion.”

This is a vibrant celebration of food, culture, and community. Guests will enjoy live cooking contests, music, celebrity appearances, influencer moments, and free tastings of Kiara Rice’s premium brands.

Adding star power to the festivities, celebrity judges will be on hand to sample and score each dish. Food enthusiasts such as Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Omoye Cooks, amongst others will join other culinary experts and icons to ensure the competition is as exciting as it is authentic.

Jollof is more than just food; it’s a unifying dish that communicates the Taste of Joy to Nigerians everywhere. Through the Kiara Rice World Jollof Fest, we are celebrating not only taste and tradition but also the talent of everyday Nigerians who put love into their cooking,” says Chinaza Ahamefula, Brand Manager at Kiara Rice Mills Limited. We are proud to host this event on World Jollof Day, highlighting our commitment to premium quality products, culture, and community, he said.

In addition to the prestige of being crowned Nigeria’s Jollof Champion, the winner and participants stand to receive ₦2 million worth of cash and branded prizes.

Attendance at the finale is free but requires registration, ensuring that the experience is safe, well-curated, and open to all food lovers who want to witness history in the making. Guests are encouraged to register early to secure their spots.

Click here to register

The Kiara Rice World Jollof Fest underscores the company’s mission to support local farmers,

strengthen Nigerian agriculture, and provide safe, nutritious, and affordable rice for households nationwide. By aligning with World Jollof Day, Kiara Rice continues to position itself as the rice of choice for Jollof and everyday meals. Friends, food, and culture come alive as the magic of Jollof is celebrated in its most unforgettable way.

Event Details:

Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

Date: August 22, 2025 (World Jollof Day)

Time: 12 Noon

Free Entry (Registration Required)

