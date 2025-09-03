BNShareYourHustle: Ts Luxuryprints LTD – Printing Elegance into Every Detail

Hey BNers,

For the July edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Ts Luxuryprints LTD | @ts_luxuryprints is our July #BNShareYourHustle feature.

“Ts Luxuryprints LTD is a creative brand specialising in the curation and sales of bespoke wedding invitations, event stationery, and souvenirs. We also offer premium brand packaging solutions such as custom carrier bags, stickers, metal and fabric tags, as well as jotters, invoices, and corporate gifting items. In addition, we provide general and high-quality printing services tailored to suit both individual and corporate needs.

At Ts Luxuryprints, we pride ourselves on delivering excellence, creativity, and attention to detail, ensuring every piece we curate leaves a lasting impression.”

Follow us on Instagram @ts_luxuryprints or call +234 811 302 6064 to learn more about how we can bring your events and brand to life.