Shine Bright on Your Special Day With this Stunning Sequined Look!

What better way to bless your day than with a look that embodies pristine bridal elegance? Today’s inspo delivers all that and helps you nail that ethereal aesthetic on your big day.

Turquoise Haute Couture made this lovely dress, delivering a sequined masterpiece. From the high neckline and illusion net details to the flattering sequined corset and detachable train, the entire look screams luxury. Dher by Brown Beauty worked their magic with a smooth, glowy makeup beat, while Hair by Angee crafted a sleek side-swept bun with lovely curls framing the face. It’s important to look good on your big day, but it’s even more crucial to be the bride no one forgets—and we’ve got you covered right here.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit