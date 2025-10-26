Connect with us

Weddings

How Much Are You Willing to Spend as an #AsoEbiBella? This Wedding Guest Breaks It Down!

Beauty Look Weddings

Shine Bright on Your Special Day With this Stunning Sequined Look!

BN Bling Weddings

Ronke & Akin's Undeniable Chemistry Shines in Their Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

Weddings

This Groom Nudging His Squad To Get Married Will Make You Laugh

Inspiration Weddings

Channel Your Inner Fashionista With These 10 Stunning #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

Weddings

Adesua & Dalu's Love Story Began with a Spark From Work That Led to Forever!

Weddings

London Wasn't Ready For Adeola and Amour's Lit Nigerian-Congolese Wedding!

Beauty Look Weddings

Add Beautiful Colours to Your Big Day With This Vibrant After-Party Look

BN Bling Weddings

A First Date Request Via Email and A Love That Journeyed Across Miles #GodOrchestrates

Weddings

This Groom and His Squad Stole the Show With Their Epic Dance Entrance!

Weddings

How Much Are You Willing to Spend as an #AsoEbiBella? This Wedding Guest Breaks It Down!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Beyond the love stories, weddings require serious planning, and this also applies to the guests, not just the couple.

In today’s video, this beautiful wedding guest gives us a solid cost breakdown of her wedding prep… flights, hair, makeup, dress, and miscellaneous expenses. She planned it all out for good reason because at the end of the day, she made an absolutely gorgeous #AsoebiBella — every penny well spent to achieve that radiant look. It’s fascinating and insightful to see the behind-the-scenes effort that leads up to the big day. Now the question is: how much are you willing to spend to show up for love? Bear in mind that whether you’re budgeting big or keeping it minimal, the goal is always to show up, have fun and celebrate love in style. ☺️

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php