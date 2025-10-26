How Much Are You Willing to Spend as an #AsoEbiBella? This Wedding Guest Breaks It Down!

Beyond the love stories, weddings require serious planning, and this also applies to the guests, not just the couple.

In today’s video, this beautiful wedding guest gives us a solid cost breakdown of her wedding prep… flights, hair, makeup, dress, and miscellaneous expenses. She planned it all out for good reason because at the end of the day, she made an absolutely gorgeous #AsoebiBella — every penny well spent to achieve that radiant look. It’s fascinating and insightful to see the behind-the-scenes effort that leads up to the big day. Now the question is: how much are you willing to spend to show up for love? Bear in mind that whether you’re budgeting big or keeping it minimal, the goal is always to show up, have fun and celebrate love in style. ☺️

Enjoy the video below: