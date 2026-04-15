The Small Ritual That Helps You Feel Like Yourself

Most people don’t talk about it, but you can always tell when something in your routine is off. Maybe you skipped a step, or rushed through it, or just didn’t give yourself enough time. Nothing dramatic but enough to leave you feeling slightly unlike yourself for the rest of the day, like you stepped out before you were fully ready.

And on the flip side, when you’ve taken your time and done things properly, you feel that too. There’s a quiet ease that comes with it, a kind of settled, comfortable feeling that has nothing to do with how anyone else sees you and everything to do with how you feel in your own skin.

That difference almost always comes down to the small things. The steps you don’t skip. The few extra minutes you give yourself in the morning. The parts of your routine that aren’t about looking a certain way but about feeling ready before you walk out the door.

Grooming is one of those things. Not in a loud or performative way, but as a quiet, reliable part of getting yourself together. The kind of step that, when it works the way it should, becomes something you look forward to rather than something you rush through. That’s exactly what BIC Miss Soleil is designed for. And we spoke to three women at HERtitude 2026 about what they feel about that, daily.

For Celina Kama, feeling like herself starts before she faces anyone else. It starts in the quiet, small pockets of alone time where she can check in, slow down, and get herself ready without noise or pressure.

“Feeling like you start with taking time for yourself. I show up best when I’ve done my little self-care and made sure I feel good in my skin. It’s simple things like that that ground me.”

Shaving is part of that reset. For Celina, it is not something she does for appearances, it is something she does for herself, because smooth skin is part of how she feels ready. She reaches for BIC Miss Soleil because it keeps things simple: a clean, reliable shave that fits into the rhythm of her morning without adding friction, and skin that feels genuinely cared for once she’s done.

That consistency, she explains, is what helps her feel like herself before she embarks on the day.

Evelyn Ajayi‘s sense of self is anchored in something deeper than her morning routine; her relationship with God shapes how she shows up every day. But the physical rituals that follow her quiet moments of reflection matter too, because getting ready isn’t separate from feeling good. It’s part of it.

“When I feel grounded in who I am, everything else flows from there including how I take care of myself. Self-care is an extension of that.”

On her “everything shower” days, grooming is non-negotiable. She describes the BIC Miss Soleil shave as smooth and gentle, something that feels comfortable rather than something she has to recover from. The lubricating strip enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E does the work quietly, leaving her skin feeling looked after rather than just handled.

For Evelyn, confidence is anchored. And the small acts of care that follow, grooming included, help her step into her day felling fully herself.

Simi OD keeps it straightforward. Feeling like herself means dressing the way she likes, wearing what makes her happy, and not overthinking it.

“It’s about feeling good about myself and being myself. Everything I do to get ready is part of that. It’s all just about making sure I feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Shaving is part of that ease. When she needs to, she reaches for BIC Miss Soleil simply because it gets the job done without fuss, without leaving her skin irritated, and without requiring her to think too hard about it. Smooth skin is part of feeling put together, and when that step is easy and reliable, the whole routine feels lighter.

Across the women we spoke to, the same ideas kept coming through. Feeling like yourself, being the main character, isn’t one dramatic moment. It’s built in the routine, in the quiet rituals nobody else sees but that you carry with you all day, in the small choices that help you feel comfortable in your own skin before you face the world. Grooming is one of those choices. And when it’s simple, smooth, and reliable, it stops being a task and starts being something you actually look forward to.

This is where BIC Miss Soleil fits in naturally.

The BIC Miss Soleil is built around one idea: a shave that actually works with your skin, not against it. Its triple-blade technology delivers a close, precise shave while the pivoting head follows the body’s natural contours, so you’re not fighting awkward angles or going over the same spot twice. The curved flower handle gives you a secure, comfortable grip throughout that stops slips and strain. Miss Soleil goes further with a lubricating strip enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, which hydrates and protects the skin barrier as you shave, leaving your skin feeling smooth and moisturized rather than dry or irritated after. With just this one tool, you need no extra products and routines because it takes care of everything in a single, easy step.

Essentially, being comfortable in your authentic self is something you build in your routine and how you choose to show up for yourself, every single day.

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