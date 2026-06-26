FWIFT Nigeria Brings Women in Film & Television Together at Vibrant Industry Mixer

The Forum for Women in Film and Television (FWIFT) Nigeria recently hosted its highly anticipated Mixer Event, bringing together women from across Nigeria’s film, television, and creative industries for an evening of connection, collaboration, and community building.



Held in Lagos, the event attracted a diverse group of industry professionals, including filmmakers, producers, directors, writers, broadcasters, executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging talents, all united by a shared commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the screen industries.

The FWIFT Mixer was designed as more than just a networking event. It served as a platform for meaningful conversations, peer support, and relationship building within an industry where collaboration remains one of the most powerful drivers of success.



Guests enjoyed an atmosphere of openness and camaraderie as they exchanged experiences, explored opportunities for collaboration, and discussed the future of women in Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. The event also provided an opportunity for prospective members to learn more about FWIFT Nigeria‘s work and the benefits of becoming part of its growing network.



Speaking on the importance of the event, FWIFT Nigeria reiterated its commitment to creating spaces where women can connect, learn, mentor one another, and collectively shape the future of the industry.

The Mixer forms part of FWIFT Nigeria‘s broader efforts to strengthen its community through professional development, networking opportunities, mentorship initiatives, industry conversations, and advocacy for greater representation and inclusion across the film and television sectors.



As the organization continues to expand its footprint, FWIFT Nigeria remains focused on fostering a supportive ecosystem where women can thrive, build lasting partnerships, and amplify their impact within the creative economy.

The successful event was made possible through the support of partners and sponsors who share FWIFT Nigeria’s vision of empowering women in film and television.



For more information about FWIFT Nigeria and upcoming events, visit FWIFT Nigeria‘s social media platforms.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for FWIFT