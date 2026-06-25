Inventa Nigeria Hosts African Beauty Entrepreneurs for Intellectual Property Workshop



Inventa Nigeria, in collaboration with Beauty Hut Africa, successfully hosted a virtual intellectual property workshop titled “Protecting Beauty Innovations” for beauty entrepreneurs and stakeholders across Africa.

The workshop brought together founders, beauty brand owners, formulators, and industry professionals seeking to better understand how intellectual property protection can strengthen and safeguard their businesses in a rapidly evolving beauty market.

Led by Angela A. Agbe-Davies, Managing Director of Inventa Nigeria, the session provided participants with practical guidance on the importance of intellectual property rights and their role in protecting business assets, innovations, product formulations, brand identities, and creative works.

During the workshop, Agbe-Davies highlighted the growing need for beauty entrepreneurs to view intellectual property not merely as a legal requirement but as a strategic business asset capable of creating long-term value, competitive advantage, and opportunities for expansion.

The session covered key areas of intellectual property protection, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and design protection, while addressing common misconceptions that often leave businesses vulnerable to infringement and brand disputes.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Subuola Oyeleye, Founder and CEO of Beauty Hut Africa, emphasized the importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge needed to protect their innovations and build sustainable brands within Africa’s growing beauty industry.

Participants actively engaged in discussions and a question-and-answer segment, seeking clarification on trademark registration processes, brand protection strategies, ownership rights, and practical steps for securing intellectual property across different markets.

The workshop reflects Inventa Nigeria’s continued efforts to increase intellectual property awareness and empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge necessary to protect and maximize the value of their innovations. It also reflects Beauty Hut Africa’s dedication to supporting the growth and professional development of beauty entrepreneurs across the continent.

As Africa’s beauty industry continues to expand, both organizations reaffirmed the importance of intellectual property protection as a critical tool for fostering innovation, encouraging investment, and ensuring that entrepreneurs retain ownership of their ideas and brands.

The event concluded with a call for beauty entrepreneurs to take proactive steps toward securing their intellectual property rights and positioning their businesses for sustainable growth in local and international markets.

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