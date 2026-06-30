Meet the Geely Galaxy Electric Vehicles: Tim Motors Unveils the Lineup in Nigeria

Nigeria’s automotive industry reached another important milestone. TIM Motors officially launched the premium new-energy vehicle brand Geely Galaxy of the Geely Auto Group at an exclusive unveiling event in Lagos, themed “Powering the Future”.

The launch marked the official introduction of the Geely Galaxy brand into the Nigerian market with three new-energy vehicles: the Geely EX5, the Geely EX5 EM-i, and the Geely EX2, expanding the country’s growing access to intelligent electric and hybrid mobility solutions. More than the unveiling of new vehicles, the event represented a clear statement of intent. For TIM Motors, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing electric and hybrid vehicle dealerships, it signalled the beginning of a long-term investment in the country’s mobility future, built around technology, customer experience, aftersales support, and solutions designed for the realities of Nigerian roads.

Speaking at the launch, Leon Zhan, general manager of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at TIM International, described the occasion as the start of a new chapter for both the company and Nigerian motorists.

“Today is a very special day for us. Not only because we are launching the Geely Galaxy brand and three new energy vehicles in Nigeria, but because today marks the beginning of a new journey.” According to Zhan, Geely Galaxy’s entry into Nigeria was preceded by nearly 18 months of preparation to understand the local market before introducing a single vehicle. In his words, “Over the past eighteen months, we have been asking ourselves one simple question: What do Nigerian customers really want from the next generation of vehicles? Do they want lower running costs? Longer driving range? Smarter technology? Greater comfort? More reliable service? Our answer is simple. They want all of it. And we’re proud to bring that answer to Nigeria.”

That philosophy shaped every aspect of the brand’s market entry, and rather than focusing solely on vehicle sales, TIM Motors invested in building the ecosystem required for long-term ownership. The company established its flagship showroom in Lagos, developed its spare parts inventory, equipped service facilities with diagnostic tools, trained technicians, and assembled a local team capable of supporting customers long after purchase. Zhan reiterated that Nigerians look to buy a vehicle for years, along with peace of mind, trust, and even confidence.”

The launch also comes at a time when conversations around vehicle ownership in Nigeria are rapidly changing. With rising fuel costs, increasing operating expenses, and growing interest in cleaner, more efficient transportation, consumers are paying closer attention to alternatives that deliver lower running costs without compromising comfort, performance or practicality. For TIM Motors, these shifts present an opportunity to introduce technology that has already transformed mobility in many parts of the world.

“In China, millions of families and businesses have already embraced new energy vehicles, not because they are following a trend, but because the technology delivers real value,” Zhan said. “They offer lower energy costs, lower maintenance costs, a better driving experience and smarter features. We believe the same transformation will gradually happen here in Nigeria, and we are excited to be part of that journey.”

Leading the new lineup is the Geely EX5 EM-i, a plug-in hybrid SUV positioned as an ideal bridge into new-energy mobility for Nigerian consumers. Combining electric and petrol power, the EX5 EM-i delivers up to 1,000 kilometres of combined driving range while significantly reducing fuel consumption, making it particularly suited for drivers seeking the efficiency of electrification without concerns about long-distance travel. Its spacious interior, intelligent cockpit, panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, advanced driver-assistance technologies, and comprehensive safety features are designed to meet the needs of both families and professionals.

Joining it to complete the three-car lineup is the fully electric Geely EX5, a premium mid-size SUV that blends refined design with advanced digital technology, and the compact Geely EX2, an agile all-electric option tailored for urban commuting, combining practicality with intelligent features and efficient city driving. Collectively, the three models reflect Geely Galaxy’s belief that there is no single mobility solution for every customer.

Describing Nigeria as “one of the most dynamic, entrepreneurial and promising markets in Africa”, Zhan noted that the Nigerian market was a deliberate choice for Geely Galaxy’s African expansion. He highlighted the country’s youthful population, growing economy and expanding demand for modern mobility solutions as key reasons behind the investment.

Geely Auto Group has built a worldwide reputation for engineering excellence, intelligent mobility and vehicle safety, supported by advanced research and development capabilities and collaborations with internationally recognised automotive brands, including Volvo and Mercedes-Benz. The introduction of the Geely Galaxy brings those innovations closer to Nigerian consumers while adapting them to local driving realities. And as Nigeria gradually embraces alternative mobility solutions, TIM Motors believes hybrid and electric vehicles will play an increasingly important role in reducing ownership costs while improving the overall driving experience.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in customer support, service infrastructure and future model introductions as the demand for new-energy vehicles grows. Zhan described the launch as the beginning of a long-term partnership with Nigerian consumers, stating that TIM Motors is in for the long term and is here to invest, serve, and grow together.

For more information, experience the Geely Galaxy range firsthand at the TIM Motors showroom located at 5, L.J. Dosunmu Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos. You can also call +234-911-119-8888 to book a test drive.

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