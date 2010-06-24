After 3 Glorious Years, TV Personality Adaure Achumba exits Silverbird TV

It’s hard to believe that it has only been 3 years but in that short time, Adaure Achumba left an indelible mark at Silverbird Television. The Journalism graduate of University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill joined Silverbird TV in January 2007 after completing an internship with CNN’s Los Angeles Bureau.
While at Silverbird, Adaure served the role of Anchor, News Reporter and Producer. She was responsible for two shows, “HotLens” which took a look at issues affecting society from the perspective of individuals, families and communities as well as co-anchoring the breakfast show “Today on STV“.
Adaure created “Today at STV” with the intent of bringing sparkle to morning television in Nigeria – Everyday news, politics and a gab fest. With the experience of a veteran TV Producer and a dedicated crew and cast, the show became a must watch and a point of call for various personalities from all walks of life, both local and international.
In an exclusive with chat with BellaNaija.com, Adaure shared that “I moved to Nigeria to work with Silverbird in a bid to explore the journalism and tv industry and explore freelance opportunities with international tv networks. It was more so an experiment that was supposed to last 2 years and I had no expectations whatsoever. I kept an open mind and allowed things to happen and here I am 3 and a half years down the road not regretting my move. I learnt a lot while working at Silverbird and built some wonderful relationships both personally and professionally. I am also deeply grateful for the people I worked for, Ben, Roy and Guy Murray-Bruce for making me a part of their vision. Most people pray for a good boss, I got three great bosses“
When asked why she decided to leave, Adaure had this to say, “The best time to make a grand exit is when the ovation is loudest. Despite being the best darned job I’ve had yet, I’m yearning for a different sort of challenge and that’s necessitated moving on. 3 and a half years is really the point where palms start to itch for many like myself and unless we act on that itch we’ll remain restless within our spirits“
Here is what’s next for this promising young talent, Adaure will take time out to explore Nigeria. During her time at Silverbird, she showed her love for the environment and animal advocacy. Therefore, its no surprise that she will be travelling and ‘culturally exploring’ our great continent, she plans to visit the Monkey Drill Ranch in Calabar and go gorilla tracking in the Cameroon mountains. On a professional level, Adaure will pursue academic goals and continue to work on projects in the field of journalism.
Congrats Adaure! We at BN wish you all the best.
Check out photos of some of the special moments Adaure had at Silverbird
Wishing you the very best dearie! I did like her when she was with STV but sure one has to move on…
Adaure all the best
A brilliant young lady i admire on studio 53, she deliver’s well with lots of smile’s…i just love her
presentation of activities covered, while doing Nigeria proud, welldone Babe
i admire you , God bless you and may you improve and conquer the world soonest
who knows CNN may be waiting for you, who knows …….lol
i though she worked with M net now?
All the Best Adaure, Look forward to the next big step
*sob* *sob*…cant believe its 3.5 years now, always enjoyed your show Adaure. Wish you all the very best in your endeavours. I know u will shine everywhere you go.
wishing u d best in life am realy going to miss u
She did so much in such a short while! I’ll miss her but lookin forward to seeing her on tv pretty soon! Go girl!
I remember reading her hilarious blogs back when she first moved. All the best in the future Adaure.
Adaure is awesome on and outta set. She sure has a lot of success ahead and I definitely have my eyes on her too…lol
More,more girl…:-)
We’ve got your back!
Adaure u are a gem! Keep the flag flying. I know u’ll make us all proud:)
Imagine the shock when i read the “headline”. Wishing you the best.
I’m curious though where are you off to now?
that baby chimpanzee in the first picture is really cute! so adorable!
Bella and Adaure are examples of memorable bloggers moving on to bigger things. But I must give it to Adaure; her blog was personal, humorous yet enlightening.All the best to her.
Im Adaure’s biggest fan. I love her work. I love, love, love everything about her.
She’s gorgeous and very very intelligent. She’s so different from all the regular
lagos-babes. She has an amazing wardrobe…would love to steal some of her
clothes. I will still stalk her everywhere I can online until she comes back to TV
I will miss her the most.
Adaure, i wish you all the step! This is just the beginning. Go on girl!
will miss seeing you in the our conference room.cheers wishing you yhe best.
What next, more power to ur elbow my luv, anything u lay ur hands on shall be a success,
Gud luck we luv u and we wish u well
Good one…wish you the best….
Congrats!!
I followed her career moves from the states to Nigeria. Nice to know that everything eventually played out well!! All people in diaspora take note of her amazing professional growth in 3 years!!
i remember following her blog loooooog ago and then she stopped for a while (i think). but it was always a pleasure reading about her experiences. wish her the very best life’s got to offer.
Adaure has been such an inspiration to many of us who have been following her since she arrived in Lagos. We are really going to miss her brilliant smile, which brightened our Lagos mornings, knowing the chaos we would have to endure for the rest of the day. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors and we hope to see you on TV again soon!
I remember religiously following her blog like 2 years ago………….she’s so good at what she does. I always see her at TPH and im always tempted to go up and tell her that i’m a fan but i haven’t…………….eager to see what the next big step is.
Am wishing her a very best in life……… lovely lady.
Best wishes girl.
I love it when pple have d courage 2 leave their comfort zone & strive for sometin different & better.
Adaure, You’re a natural born, down-to-earth star that is destined for great things
– a tribute to both ISL & UNC-Chapel Hill (Go ‘Heels)!
The article didn’t mention your writing skills, but I still miss reading your blog.
All the best in your future endeavors!
Oh no! Has it been three years? I remember that very smart and funny blog of hers. It seems like only yesterday she was moving to Naija, visiting the village, pulling all nighters at her new TV job.
She made it look easy, because she’s so smart.
Eeeyaaa, more Nigerians should be fabulous like Adaure.
Was she actually a SNAKE there???
I have goose pimples all over me ri8 now
I will miss that Southern drawl accent of hers – soothing.
i remember her blog too
Fab yung woman, her voice & face always had a magnetic pull… go on and conquer d world miss… it’s urs for d taking!
wow !
She’s such an embodiment of success!, all the best in your endeavours.
We love you!!!
i think she has contributed her quota,i wish her good luck in her future endeavour
since sometimes, letting go is the only way to move forward, so be it. but AC we will miss you so much. better luck ahead.
adaure when u go marry sef.abi u no see any correct guy for silverbird cenima.u don de oldooooo.make u do quickooooo.
Adaure, its been interesting watching you on tv especially with your ‘yankee’ appeal. I wish you the best as you explore for new oppurtunities and challenges.
i cant beleive she actually left i wish her the best
Wish you the best in your next endeavour lovely lady