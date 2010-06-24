After 3 Glorious Years, TV Personality Adaure Achumba exits Silverbird TV

BellaNaija

It’s hard to believe that it has only been 3 years but in that short time, Adaure Achumba left an indelible mark at Silverbird Television. The Journalism graduate of University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill joined Silverbird TV in January 2007 after completing an internship with CNN’s Los Angeles Bureau.

While at Silverbird, Adaure served the role of Anchor, News Reporter and Producer. She was responsible for two shows, “HotLens” which took a look at issues affecting society from the perspective of individuals, families and communities as well as co-anchoring the breakfast show “Today on STV“.
Adaure created “Today at STV” with the intent of bringing sparkle to morning television in Nigeria – Everyday news, politics and a gab fest. With the experience of a veteran TV Producer and a dedicated crew and cast, the show became a must watch and a point of call for various personalities from all walks of life, both local and international.

In an exclusive with chat with BellaNaija.com, Adaure shared that “I moved to Nigeria to work with Silverbird in a bid to explore the journalism and tv industry and explore freelance opportunities with international tv networks. It was more so an experiment that was supposed to last 2 years and I had no expectations whatsoever. I kept an open mind and allowed things to happen and here I am 3 and a half years down the road not regretting my move. I learnt a lot while working at Silverbird and built some wonderful relationships both personally and professionally. I am also deeply grateful for the people I worked for, Ben, Roy and Guy Murray-Bruce for making me a part of their vision. Most people pray for a good boss, I got three great bosses

When asked why she decided to leave, Adaure had this to say, “The best time to make a grand exit is when the ovation is loudest. Despite being the best darned job I’ve had yet, I’m yearning for a different sort of challenge and that’s necessitated moving on. 3 and a half years is really the point where palms start to itch for many like myself and unless we act on that itch we’ll remain restless within our spirits

Here is what’s next for this promising young talent, Adaure will take time out to explore Nigeria. During her time at Silverbird, she showed her love for the environment and animal advocacy. Therefore, its no surprise that she will be travelling and ‘culturally exploring’ our great continent, she plans to visit the Monkey Drill Ranch in Calabar and go gorilla tracking in the Cameroon mountains. On a professional level, Adaure will pursue academic goals and continue to work on projects in the field of journalism.

Congrats Adaure! We at BN wish you all the best.

Check out photos of some of the special moments Adaure had at Silverbird

On Stage with D'Banj | Reporting on oil pollution in Nigeria | In 'Anchorwoman' Mode

A scary studio experience | At the Great Wall of China | Desert Expedition with Dr Newton Jibunoh

39 Comments on After 3 Glorious Years, TV Personality Adaure Achumba exits Silverbird TV
  adenike June 24, 2010 at 4:18 pm

    Wishing you the very best dearie! I did like her when she was with STV but sure one has to move on…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  DU June 24, 2010 at 4:50 pm

    Adaure all the best

    Love this! 0 Reply
  ANTHONIA OGUAH June 24, 2010 at 5:40 pm

    A brilliant young lady i admire on studio 53, she deliver's well with lots of smile's…i just love her
    presentation of activities covered, while doing Nigeria proud, welldone Babe
    i admire you , God bless you and may you improve and conquer the world soonest
    who knows CNN may be waiting for you, who knows …….lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  otilopoju June 24, 2010 at 5:56 pm

    i though she worked with M net now?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Oladipo June 24, 2010 at 6:08 pm

    All the Best Adaure, Look forward to the next big step

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Nach June 24, 2010 at 6:13 pm

    *sob* *sob*…cant believe its 3.5 years now, always enjoyed your show Adaure. Wish you all the very best in your endeavours. I know u will shine everywhere you go.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  omo June 24, 2010 at 6:14 pm

    wishing u d best in life am realy going to miss u

    Love this! 0 Reply
  aku June 24, 2010 at 6:35 pm

    She did so much in such a short while! I'll miss her but lookin forward to seeing her on tv pretty soon! Go girl!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Myne Whitman June 24, 2010 at 6:39 pm

    I remember reading her hilarious blogs back when she first moved. All the best in the future Adaure.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  'Seun June 24, 2010 at 9:10 pm

    Adaure is awesome on and outta set. She sure has a lot of success ahead and I definitely have my eyes on her too…lol
    More,more girl…:-)
    We've got your back!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Reallaw June 24, 2010 at 9:47 pm

    Adaure u are a gem! Keep the flag flying. I know u'll make us all proud:)

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Scentified June 24, 2010 at 11:05 pm

    Imagine the shock when i read the "headline". Wishing you the best.

    I'm curious though where are you off to now?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Omada June 24, 2010 at 11:47 pm

    that baby chimpanzee in the first picture is really cute! so adorable!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Nneka June 24, 2010 at 11:50 pm

    Bella and Adaure are examples of memorable bloggers moving on to bigger things. But I must give it to Adaure; her blog was personal, humorous yet enlightening.All the best to her.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Tinkerbell♥ June 25, 2010 at 5:19 am

    Im Adaure's biggest fan. I love her work. I love, love, love everything about her.
    She's gorgeous and very very intelligent. She's so different from all the regular
    lagos-babes. She has an amazing wardrobe…would love to steal some of her
    clothes. I will still stalk her everywhere I can online until she comes back to TV
    I will miss her the most.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Pat Ezeigwe June 25, 2010 at 7:44 am

    Adaure, i wish you all the step! This is just the beginning. Go on girl!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  fummy June 25, 2010 at 8:46 am

    will miss seeing you in the our conference room.cheers wishing you yhe best.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  jonathan June 25, 2010 at 9:09 am

    What next, more power to ur elbow my luv, anything u lay ur hands on shall be a success,
    Gud luck we luv u and we wish u well

    Love this! 0 Reply
  fokasibe June 25, 2010 at 9:26 am

    Good one…wish you the best….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Osa June 25, 2010 at 11:04 am

    Congrats!!
    I followed her career moves from the states to Nigeria. Nice to know that everything eventually played out well!! All people in diaspora take note of her amazing professional growth in 3 years!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Ebs June 25, 2010 at 11:25 am

    i remember following her blog loooooog ago and then she stopped for a while (i think). but it was always a pleasure reading about her experiences. wish her the very best life's got to offer.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  RealTalk June 25, 2010 at 12:48 pm

    Adaure has been such an inspiration to many of us who have been following her since she arrived in Lagos. We are really going to miss her brilliant smile, which brightened our Lagos mornings, knowing the chaos we would have to endure for the rest of the day. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors and we hope to see you on TV again soon!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Dee June 25, 2010 at 1:57 pm

    I remember religiously following her blog like 2 years ago………….she's so good at what she does. I always see her at TPH and im always tempted to go up and tell her that i'm a fan but i haven't…………….eager to see what the next big step is.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  joke June 25, 2010 at 4:06 pm

    Am wishing her a very best in life……… lovely lady.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  winneR June 25, 2010 at 4:20 pm

    Best wishes girl.
    I love it when pple have d courage 2 leave their comfort zone & strive for sometin different & better.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  T:Tee June 25, 2010 at 4:59 pm

    Adaure, You're a natural born, down-to-earth star that is destined for great things
    – a tribute to both ISL & UNC-Chapel Hill (Go 'Heels)!
    The article didn't mention your writing skills, but I still miss reading your blog.
    All the best in your future endeavors!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Tosin June 25, 2010 at 6:31 pm

    Oh no! Has it been three years? I remember that very smart and funny blog of hers. It seems like only yesterday she was moving to Naija, visiting the village, pulling all nighters at her new TV job.
    She made it look easy, because she's so smart.
    Eeeyaaa, more Nigerians should be fabulous like Adaure.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  omogekofo June 26, 2010 at 1:21 am

    Was she actually a SNAKE there???
    I have goose pimples all over me ri8 now

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Vin June 26, 2010 at 12:35 pm

    I will miss that Southern drawl accent of hers – soothing.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Doll June 28, 2010 at 8:33 am

    i remember her blog too

    Love this! 0 Reply
  nobodi dey here June 28, 2010 at 11:45 am

    Fab yung woman, her voice & face always had a magnetic pull… go on and conquer d world miss… it's urs for d taking!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  helen akinbamiyorin June 30, 2010 at 12:48 pm

    wow !

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Paul July 2, 2010 at 11:26 am

    She's such an embodiment of success!, all the best in your endeavours.
    We love you!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Ngozy July 2, 2010 at 11:43 pm

    i think she has contributed her quota,i wish her good luck in her future endeavour

    Love this! 0 Reply
  kelvin adewusi July 6, 2010 at 1:17 pm

    since sometimes, letting go is the only way to move forward, so be it. but AC we will miss you so much. better luck ahead.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  guyman July 16, 2010 at 12:26 am

    adaure when u go marry sef.abi u no see any correct guy for silverbird cenima.u don de oldooooo.make u do quickooooo.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  chooks July 30, 2010 at 8:50 pm

    Adaure, its been interesting watching you on tv especially with your 'yankee' appeal. I wish you the best as you explore for new oppurtunities and challenges.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Ann Mamilor from Caleb University February 2, 2012 at 9:47 pm

    i cant beleive she actually left i wish her the best

    Love this! 0 Reply
  oganla fatai August 12, 2014 at 5:25 pm

    Wish you the best in your next endeavour lovely lady

    Love this! 0 Reply
