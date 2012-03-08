BN Bytes: D’banj at Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

Nigerian star D’banj was spotted alongside the plethora of celebrities at Kanye West‘s Paris Fashion Week runway presentation.
Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie, Kim Kardashian, Common, Shala Monroque, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and more.
It was triumphant return to Paris for Kanye as his first collection was slated by the fashion press last year. The luxurious new collection which relied heavily on furs and leather as a palette has received favourable reviews so far. BN also spotted POLO Nigeria Exec, Jennifer Obayuwana in the front row as well.
D’banj’s front row look was by Roberto Cavalli paired by trainers by Adidas.
Photo Credit: VA-PR
Additional Photo Credit: Rex Pictures ” AP
Wow!!Kudos to Kanye…wasap with dbanj’s outfit tho??-____-
Ifeanyi D’banj is wearing ‘Simply’ by ‘Cloths’..get it now?
I think D’banj looks odd in that outfit atleast to me; I’m used to seeing him in a different kind of outfit. Chai! They are already making my D’banj into a mini Kanyeeee oooooo! D’banj biko, I like you with that entertainer/fela vibe thingy majigy that you had going on.
It is like the story of being a big fish in your own pond, until your thrown into the ocean only to findout that there are some bigAss fish/mammals out there.
Where is genevive in all dis things!!
See question oh?hahahaha what does she have to do with Kanye and his collection.
Abi??? Tell em ooo
Enuf of D banj pix wit kanye.did he realy invite him or is he realy pushin hard 2 gain hs atention.D banj nd pride,I ve neva lik dat dude.we’re s Don jazzy,hope d rumour I heard s nt true
#gbam cos dbanj is trying so hard to be kanye guy be real,we lyked u d way u were.If dbanj pisses kanye off with his ff,kanye will ditch him asap
Lol..D’banj was officially invited by Kanye..but i tot he was kindof more interested in taking the photos with kanye :-/
Dbanj you should be without those shades more often…
I guess he went to support the boss,so it’s all good.
Kimmy!!!!
y is cassie dressed lik datttttttttt
yeah! she look goth and funny, not heard much about her ths dayz.. lol
Cool, but i heard the rumour of d’banj & Don baba Jazzy’s crack up? Any witness in the house???? Goodluck jo to all y’all!
When Dbanj begin to dey wear those kind shoes?? Well it’s nice sha !
i no kim will show up lips are sealed for nw
Yes that’s what I need to know also, a white tuxedo jacket and denims? Roberto cavalli will cringe @ this combination it just doesn’t look right! This @ christy just FYI d’banj was definitely invited to this affair otherwise he wouldn’t be shaking hands with kanye **eye roll** you want to hate on someone who is so successful? HATORADE! Is bad for the digestive system! I’m always proud of nigerians who are doing positive things! Don’t hate on a brother hate on his outfit and keep it @ that!
see how d banj is holding kanye’s hand like his life depends on it*scoffs*
kanye is such a arrogant douchebag (yes im a hater!)
Haba…thousands of guys shake hands like that,dbanj does same with Kanye it’s now a problem?..Smh
And we all know how Kanye is,so there shouldnt be any surprises with his facial expressions
Kudos dbanj! That’s how you should roll! Networking with the movers and shakers of the global entertainment industry!
Dbanj we respect you in 9ja. Stop trying too hard to be around kanye. I hope i was not the only one seeing the looking away n lack of emotion on kanye’s face.
You weren’t the only one mate, i saw it too! :-)……and it says alot too
He always has that look (rolling eyes), check out the look he has with kim k!!
Jesus Christ,y are some of u so damn mean?How can u hate on someone so much to claim that he’s forcing himself to be on Kanye?And who’s that flipping arse saying he was holding Kanye’s hands like his life depends on it?Men,ppl are damn wicked and u all hating wld die of jealousy.D’banj has jus started,the sky is his beginning and u kno wot,God put him on top so keep trying to deal with it.Have ur brains forgotten that he’s on Kanye’s label???So,y shld his appearance surprise u saidsts???U wld never appreciate ur own!Nonsense!!!
That skank, Kim Kardashian. What the hell is Big Sean wearing??? A mink hoodie??
D’banj you are a super star in your country, i don’t know why you chose to be a serving boy in another man’s land. come back home and continue your thing we like you the way you are period.
ooh so you don’t want him to expand his horizon …SMH. Mediocrity
Adah, its not mediocrity. She stated a fact. D’banj is king of his castle here in naija. Now this gamble of his may work, but we all now that America is very protective of its music industry and believe me, they will not allow a foreigner to dominate. I have first hand knowledge of it. He is better off continuing his reign here.
lmao, where is don jazyy, heheheheheh op he wont be jealous……just saying oh
but why is he dressed like he’s about to get drowned in those shoes
What exactly is wrong with the outfit..you guys obviously know nohing about fashion.. i hear no comments about the way kanye himself was dressed, what if Dbanj came in dressed like that..lol, besides denim is back in..
About the picture, I hope you realise that there would be more than one camera and the other camera that Kanye was looking out would make it seem like D’banj was the one looking away…think about it!
About not getting invited, do you possibly think you can get invited to an event like that without actually getting an invite..abeg dont hate the guy jare..i hope you realised he was kinda sitting in the front row, with Mase or his lookalike crouching..
The guy is in the ocean and is swimming well, the question is how long for and how far can he go?
@Lala,why are u surprised at the biased and senseless comments posted by some ppl here?Don”t u kno that many of the peeps who visit this site are illiterates?Yet,they think they”re the most informed ppl.They barely know s- about fashion.My dear,Bella Naija needs more informed ppl like u.
I guess you must be counted one of the illiterates too who visit bella naija.
Gbam,! I love your comment, most people here just comment because others do, what the heck is wrong with D’banj’s outfit?
why r pple hating on D’banj like dis for God’s sake….the guy looks good and dinning with some big fishes in the Hollywood thingy is a plus for him…. support ur fellow naija broda and stop dis stupid act of hate….
D’banji f- up! simple
loooooool…@ bottom belle is so hilarious lol
To those two who pointed out that Kanye looked away in the 1st picture,can i ask u a question pls?Have u both in ur lives not taken pics in which there were times u glanced elsewhere as opposed to u looking at the camera?I can’t understand how ppl notice such senseless things and even make an effort to mock someone who is undoubtedly successful!
To those who say he’s forcing himself on Kanye,how myopic do u lot sound?Do u lot realize Kanye signed him and Don J on his own free will?Or do ppl beg for such heavy favours?Do u understand the meaning of someone being signed on a label?Doesn’t that tell u that the signee or signees wld always automatically be aware of whatever happenings concerning the label or bosses of the label?
@Christy who says she’ll never like D’banj,it might interest u to kno that D’banj doesn’t av a slightest clue that u exist neither does he give a hoot abt ur feelings towards him.Keep hating whilst D’banj rises like no man’s business.Ur so mean to the extent that u mentioned ‘Pride’…..Wot have the pictures he appeared in got to do with pride?Well,since u have clearly said u can’t like him,comments like urs shld truly not be given any attention….Hiss!Like it or hate it,D’banj and Don Jazzy have set a record by being the very first to be signed onto an American record label and if u have a problem trying to admit it,go hug a transformer!
Tee, if her comment deserves no attention.. why respond with an epistle. Get used to it dear, its a forum, if BN did not see her comment fit to be published you will not have seen it. Take a chill pill, and in closing \_______ !
PS.. they are not the first to be signed on to American labels, ask Aunty Onyeka and Aunty Christy RIP.. Do your research girl… [from the tone, you’re def a girl] lol!
@ lolly: Well spoken! I like your type
with those shoes on, dbanji is lookn like kanye, frm his neck downwards his bn dressed like kanye!!! http://rock4less.blogspot.com/
i know that award winning whore kim will show up..lol..i do not doubt amber when she said this girl tried to ruin their relationship cos she is so ambitious its unbelievable..@ cool, those ppl are saying what they see, let them be..its called reading body language and not hating..i love me some dbanj and i want him to be successful outside of africa but i seriously doubt that kanye will help him achieve that..now i do not know about their relationship or whether dbanj is licking kanye’s ass but i do not like these pictures.lol..and so i dont blame the ppl above for saying what they said..lemme tell ya, nigerians will be happy for dbanj if he does well but i love my ppl because we say what we see..so no one is hating here…now i will say this, dbanj had this concert in england and kanye showed up, dbanj literally bowed down to kanye on stage…maybe i have too much pride but i was embarrassed for him..true, kanye is an american artist but that doesnt make him God..the way you place yourself also determines how these ppl treat you..that is one reason why i love me some psqaure..
@Chichi,lemme confirm to u,yes you are very PROUD so start working on it!Agreed,D”banj bowed on stage for Kanye and u kno y,b”cos he was overly excited.Kanye flew all the way from the VMA”s held in Yankee that same day of D”banj”s concert in his same outfit,without even going back to his house and flew all the way in his jet to London just to do what? To SURPRISE D”BANJ!Got that clear?Now tell me,y won”t D”banj have been that excited?For Kanye to do that for him,it shows how worthy D”banj is to him.There was no one who could comprehend Kanye”s move that day “cos it was too amazing to believe.Not only did he do that,he proudly announced to evryone there that D”banj was his new signee.D”banj felt on top of the world at that moment and had evry reason to express his joy the way he did.Afterall,he didn”t prostrate so wots ur stress?And D”banj deffo knows the difference between Kanye and the Almighty God,so he”s deffo not confusing one with the other.So my dear,ur comments regarding that episode have no justification whatsoever!It”s obvious many of u are already quick to criticize D”banj destructively esp when it has anything to do with Kanye.U kno wot,there”s still many cases for u to criticize b”cos D”banj has only just started!U don”t like the pics from this post,FINE!But try and be hypermetropic and not myopic in ur views and read comments like “Lala”s ” all the way up to broaden ur thinking.
Did u just mention p-square?I can only shake my head!The same p-square who opened their so called mouths to say they do not need any american artist whatsoever to break thru the American market…..So tell me darling,wot was Akon doing in their video if i may ask?Or have they forgotten Akon is better described as a Senegalese-American who permanently lives in America and has obtained American citizenship?Tell me pls……???
D”banj,more power to ur elbow.God bless u even more!
Mehnnn most of these comments here Smh
@bottom belle chelle nd me wateva u cal ur self,u guys made my day wit ur comment
dbanj fall my hand oo! wot is he wearing?!!
This is the same Dbanj that i saw his eyes last when he sang “mo bo lowo”, so he even has some respect, i’ll give it to him, unlike hi who is totally used to taking photos with sunshades all the time like one who has “apollo”. But am sorry i had to laugh when i saw the photo of him squeezed between Common and co.. Dbanj, no lele, one day, you go fit in properly, at least your swimming in the ocean now, make good use of that favor and be great, or you’ll get swallowed by a whale, believe me.
@lolly,shame on you!No wonder u weere quick to defend the other hater “christy” since both of u are birds of the same feather..”haters”.Look how silly u sound,”he was squeezed in the picture”,is that the best u cld notice?Big shame to u.
@Nike,u said he is better off reigning here,how does his attending the fashion show affect u?U have a problem with his expanding his horizon???And who told u that affects his reigning here?U definitely have issues.Appreciate good things and wish others well so that u urself can be well.
D”banj,more power to ur elbow.May the Almighty bless u even more and i pray that u succeed even higher in the face of ur haters!U are an individual who is blessed by God so worry NOT as no man can curse you!More importantly,keep up ur charity donations “cos its obvious the heads of those u have helped thru ur foundation,are praying for u and looks like their spirits are guiding u as well.Pls,don”t relent.
Tee ……. pls shut up! u dont even know watz up! who are you to school us abt how he was signed? No bi ya fault na Don baba cause am! hissssssssss
U must definitely be drunk!Wot the hell do u know?”Na Don Baba cause am”…..????What a dumb statement!!!.D”banj attends a fashion show by Kanye West and sadists like u cannot help but criticize.Keep hating while he keeps moving up…..Nonsense!
Y is D’banj dressed like Kanye? So this Cassie babe still dey around
when you are big you do big things nice one dbanj…am so green with envy
@lolly,keep ur advice to urself okay!And which aunty onyeka and aunty christy are u talking abt?Wot has been of their musical careers in the last God knows how many years?Plus u shld be smart to kno that that comment made by that person was pointed at the young nigerian musicians of which D’banj and the rest are part of!U saw something wrong in wot ‘Tee’ wrote yet u don’t see anything wrong in the sadistic and biased comments of some ppl here abi?
Looks like someone equally signed away his freedom of fashion expression..dbanj..smh..the making of a baby douchebag..
All I can say after reading the comments on this post is “Nigerianz can be such haterz’. I will only address a few issues on here koz meen, the hate iz too much.
Yes, the look is different from D’Banj, but he’s expanding. When you join a label where fashion iz a major brand element, your fashion must change. You must now fit in with the brand. You can be different, but you must fit in. Take a look at all the artist on GOOD music and see how their fashion sense change when they got signed. Even Pusha T is trying these days. The look is different but he still looks good.
D’Banj and Kanye were looking at different cameras, thats all.
And as for the comment about him being “squeezed: between Pusha T and Common, I won’t even respond to that.
People sayin negative shiz on here, definitely are narrow minded and have no real clue about how the entertainment industry works. And are most of all, HATERRRRRRRRRSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!
Smh..cos it is so sad aw most sit on their butt and diss,quit pouring out your anger on sum1 else’s progress bcos u are not making any.he doesn’t evin knw u exist,Hate it or luv it Dbanj is on top. And maybe if u divert dt angry jealousy on sum tin productive u do bcome some1 someday…but 4 nw ur nothing.
good for you dbanj,keep on doing your thing.
YOU LOOK GOOD BOSS KEEP ON.
U LOOK GOOD BOSS,KEEP ON
@chichi,so wot if he bowed on stage for Kanye?Sooooooo?He was simply excited and very happy that Kanye surprised him by showing up.Does that mean licking ass?Men,the way some of u reason is unbelievable.I see no wrong in that.As far as i am concerned,many of u here are hating and as u have definitely read,am not the only one who thinks so.
P.S,ur so called P-Square,wot did they yarn the other day at the small conference they had after their concert last Aug,didn’t they open their silly mouths to say they don’t need an American artist to break thru the American market?So wot they hell were they doing by featuring Akon in their video?Look,if u really like D’banj like u have claimed,be happy for him and stop noticing every little irrelevant nonsense!
lol @ cool..missy, i like an artist doesnt mean i must agree with everything he does and my job is to sit and be happy for him..if i see something i dont like i state. That doesnt make me a hater.As for dbanj bowing to kanye, i am not going to go back and forth with you on that one cos this is clearly about my values. Now except you are royalty, the president, or the elders in my village, i dont care who the hell you are chichi is not bowing to you, not even michael Jackson who i love the hell out of.lol. You signed me to your label,you surprised me on stage. Fine, i will be excited and there are other ways i will show respect besides we all in the same business. kanye and dbanj are age mates, dbanj is successful in africa and is on his own lane as well. Now, if you will bow down to kanye thats fine.But like i said, i will never. Dont worry about my pride, it doesnt need checking, i just know how to respect myself.lol. Now, it was bcos of that same interview that i said i love p square..Pls stop misquoting them and go back and listen to the interview..They never ruled out collaborating with american/international artists..What they were really talking about was respect. i am not going to go into details. Now psquare sometimes suck at expressing themselves but i totally got what their point was.American artists dont respect our artists and that is a fact and they were simply talking about the experiences they had with some. They never said they will not work with an american star but they are willing to work with someone who appreciates their own work and show them some respect. They dont lick ass and i love them for that. Umm duh, they signed with Akon’s convict music that is why akon is featured in the remix for chop my money. 2face and wizkid were also signed.I am sure akon respects them and that is why they work well together. Besides akon knows his roots and has always been friendly with nigerian artists so whats your point?..like i said earlier, i may be a fan but not a blind bimbo who will sit and nod her head at whatever you do and i will say it if i dont like what you are up to..umm, im still trying to figure out the person who came up with that stupid word “hater”. Girl pls, have a seat.
Naijas are just haters, please dont hate APPRECIATE!! all this bad blood. I have never seen comments where you wont get people dissing and hating on others…freedom of speech gone mad!!
Me dear,don”t bother urselves with these haters!Ur positive comments and positive comments of some others here have already nullified their negative and spiteful comments.Many don”t think with their brains.D”ban was made even before he got signed on kanye”s label.He definitely was amongst the 3 biggest acts in the music industry in nigerian,had a million and one endorsements and so on.Right now,he is only getting bigger by the day and as such,his enemies must be on the rise both within and outside the naija music industry which is only normal.
Frm ur comments esp ur 1st comment way above,tells that ur an intelligent person with long sighted views……Congrats D”banj!We ur true fans are solidly behind you.
Boy! NIgerians are terrible! Please tell me, why hate D’banj for his outfit, or his pose, or his whatever?! The fact is this, only low life people hate successful ones for no just cause… @ Tee, u really hit them hard…I love it! You are obviously learned and intelligent. Dont listen to all these haters who will fall on thier knees should they come face to face with D’banj. Mtchwwwwwwwwwwww! ..Poor church rats!!!
its like its the” lets see who can diss most forum” guys take a chill pill. Out a here already
Can someone pls explain this? When u sign someone to ur label, do u pay them for their talent or they pay u. D’banj n mohits paid 3m dollars to get signed. I don’t get it, merger or no merger #just saying
I really dont think pple are hating, though they saying it in diff ways, all they r saying is, dbanj u are loved for who u r, u dont need to change ur ways to impress any1, lets this folks appreciate u for who u r…………….. kinda disappointed wid the don jazzy break up, feel dj is part f who he is…..
d’banj u be like vulture way rain bea with dat ur out fit. bog mistake breaking up wit don jazzy.
i don”t think that rumour is true o darling.I read on one website yday that they are just speculations and that D”banj clearly stated to Sunday Are that he is used to such rumours and as such,barely bothers responding.Having said that,no one is indispensible darling.D”banj helps Don J just as much as Don J himself helps D”banj so they help each other very much.D”banj is actually the money making machine and the microphone of Mo”hits like Don J himself stated a while back.Wot sells D”banj in the real sense is NOT only music at all.We all need to remember that and by the grace of God,i personally hope its just a rumour as written in some tabloids.
Also,yeah he looks funny in the outfit simply b”cos we are not used to seeing him in trainers at all.D”banj is more of the nice jacket type,slim fit shirts,on-point trousers and nice slip-on shoes kind of person.This is the first time i myself is seeing him look odd.We all know him to be a baffer with the right combination of colours/clothing.
So Dbanj can move around without his shades? I thought they were glued to his face/ mschew.
But truth be told, the boy fine sha…*wink!*
Seriously tyga,ur guestn s on point,shld dey pay 4 being signed? Yes I v much agreed dat am a real hater wen D banj issue s mention.I totaly hate pride,nd am v sure,der re more sucesful artst dan him.if it s artst lik Asa,nneka,9ice nd few oda dat got ds oportnity,wil or wld hav been fastin nd prayin 4 deir sucess.nd I wld b most most gratful. If Don jazzy nd D banj part way,it wil pave way 4 wande coal,dat guy got talent nd has been marginaliz,he has mor talent dan d so call D banj,if u doubt me,any collabo dey do,wande out shine him.enuf of ds publicity.nd neva forget dat notin lst foreva.a gd name s beta dan Gold.I kept readin does coment,neva knw pple cld speak d truth.
They did not pay to get signed.It was simply a business relationship.U don”t av full details about it so don”t conclude.By the way,Wande Coal has not been marginalised and i don”t understand wot u mean by one outshining the other.U simply don”t like D”banj and thats exactly y u never have anything good to say abt him.More importantly,the word “talent” is a very complex word.Many don”t understand its complexity and versatility.Wande”s deffo more vocally talented than D”banj or any other artist in Mo”hits but that does not mean he”s more talented overall.D”banj is an excellent deliver,has a remarkable and outstanding stage performance anytime,anyday and anywhere and when it comes to stage or live performance,he takes the lead.I must also add that D”banj is an excellent mono instrumentalist as he plays the mouth organ like it was specially made for him.That indeed is a great talent and before u can call urself a musician,u must be able to play a musical instrument alongside singing.At his concert in Newyork,he played the harmonica to the tune of one of Whitney Houston”s songs in her memory and the entire crowd went “gaga”….(if u kno what i mean) so quit hating him like u earlier stated in ur 1st comment and learn to appreciate his musical talent.
@Christy,i really do not know why u dislike this guy D”banj so much but honestly,i think u shld take a chill pill.Agreed,one is not expected to be liked or loved by everybody but hey,let there be a very good justification for one”s negative statements abt whoever in question.U have mentioned “pride” but do u kno this guy in person?Are u sure its not ur own perception of him or wrong misinterpretation of his totality by some ppl?Listen hun’,D”banj is actually an extremely great guy with a boundless heart who exudes plenty happiness and never allows worries or troubles get the best of him.See dear,there are ppl like that,that are misinterpreted just b”cos ppl think they walk or talk with an air of pride as the case may be.He is NOT proud like u think dear,i wld say he”s more of being charisma personified hence being misinterpreted as pride.He”s sooo giving and can more or less be rated as the most giving artiste of the 21st century as far as naija artistes are concerned.Ppl may see him as being insensitive or non chalant in some cases jus like the subsidy issue but hey,he sure understands the plight of the masses/the less priviledged.He is so devoted to charity work and gives out so much money/donations to these ppl till date and i must tell that thats wot i appreciate most abt him.Having said that,i don”t think anyone’s marginalising anybody.U must understand that evryone comes to this world with different heads.D”banj from wot i see,is someone who is naturally blessed to excel without making that much effort.However,i equally wld not say one is more talented than the other “cos each and evryone who”s doing well today has something going on for each of them.Like somebody stated,wot sells D”banj is not just music like ppl think.There”s much more to wot sells him than many of us think.I was fortunate to read Davido”s interview on some website and was overly pleased with the comments he passed abt D”banj regarding how D”banj supported him immensely and so on.Even Kas of Kas Beats equally spoke so well of D”banj and went as far as stating that D”banj is much better than some ppl think he is,he went ahead to state how D”banj practically tried to force him( Kas )to feature Wande Coal in the remix of Fimile by kas and so on and how they watch eachother”s backs.So really,i think u shld give him benefit of the doubt and look at the good side of him and stop the beef.Its obvious u deffo have some kinda hate for him for u to keep clicking on this post and waiting in anticipation of a negative comment abt him or towards him so that u can ignite it by responding to such comments as well.U have equally gone ahead to state ur hate towards him.He”s got his musical talent and let us remember that music is not only limited to having good vocals.We all know him to be an infectious stage performer,a rare talent!Even at that,he has sung some songs that have particularly inspired me despite the humour in his voice as in the case of Mobolowon,Olorun Maje and Celebrate from his entertainer album(which is the most inspiring).I truly hope u let him off to an extent at least “cos the truth is,we”re all better off loving than hating!
@bell,I wish I cld bt seriously as I ve said earlier I hate pride,nd I completly dsagree wit d issue of d mono instrumt stuff,dat dat alone made hm to b mor talented,do we realy care abt dat,al d need s sumone who can sing to our soul,n wateva means dat it bein used,who say audienc neva go gaga if wande coal do perform?I ve watch ds guy closely,blf hs breaktru n d musc industry,wen he was been feature n d month hit crew,I was taken abck by his unigue voice nd am sure I was nt alone,and wat happen wen he realis hs album? It wAs a TOTAL HIT.evry body cld relat wit d song.I mean al d tracks we’re a club banga,perhap u hve forgoten so guickly,I hvnt seen any young artst dat has beaten dat record,nt even 2face dat was of d so call best.d song took v long on d top contdown,let call a spade a spade.cld u pls explain y he had issue wit Don jazzy leta on?blcas he cld nt lick hs as* as d banj does,u forget dat produca has major role 2 play n d lif of an artst,wat was d result derafta,dere was much concentratn on D banj as if he was d most talented.we wil soon knw d truth!
@christy,honestly from this ur last write up,i see its pointless for anyone trying to say anything positive abt D”banj as far as ur concerned.Firstly,i never said D”banj was or is more talented than Wande Coal neither did i say vice versa.U see,u need to have an open mind especially in the case of debates.Wande has his talent whilst D”banj has his.The way Wande Coal satisfies u may be the same way D”banj satisfies another person.The fact that D”banj plays a musical instrument is emphatically an added talent whether u agree or not.Do u know how captivating that can be to many ppl?It goes way deeper than u can ever imagine.Its so deep that he can actually do without singing and just go ahead with the harmonica to the tune of a million and one songs.Wande Coal has got the voice and anyone who disputes that is obviously mean but u must understand that talents differ.I personally like Wande”s voice and at the same time,like the humour in D”banj”s voice.D”banj exudes nothing but humour in basically all his songs and in many cases,uplifts people”s soul except ofcourse yours…Yes,Wande can thrill an audience but for Heaven”s sakes,D”banj is something else on stage(if u know what i mean).Pls face facts mehnnn,D”banj”s stage performance is off the hook,thats undisputable to the extent that ppl(both his lovers and critics) rate that as his best talent..To the word “pride” which u keep emphasizing,how is he proud?Unless u agree that thats ur perception of him,ur jus gonna keep hating him for no just cause.This guy is so respectful especially the way he greets people outside.D”banj bows to greet almost anybody.I have seen him do so live,seen him do so on tv,heard also frm a couple of ppl and so on so i really can”t come to terms with this “pride” u have been emphasizing.Need i add that,u seem quite contradicting in the sense that,u claim he”s proud and at the same time,licks asses.How do both go hand in hand?Look darling,lemme tell u,licking asses is better referred to as humility and i can never in my life understand how u can say D”banj licks Don J”s ass?How on earth?Humility takes u everywhere whilst pride does the opposite.D”banj wld never be one tenth as successful as this if truly he is proud.Think about it.Have u forgotten that Don J and D”banj are business partners,founded Mo”Hits together,work hand in hand,do virtually everything together and so on???Their relationship is so great that ppl have even formed mathematical equations abt them i.e D”banj+Don J=Success!Let me also add that Don Jazzy does NOT joke with D”banj in anyway and as far as i am concerned,they are divine working partners.Don J respects him just as much as D”banj does.Yes,producers play a role in the success of an artist and at the same time,its to a limit “cos the artist equally plays a role or better still,many roles as regards his or her own success.The artist is the artist,its either the artist has it or does not.U cannot teach someone forcefully if its not forthcoming neither can u force something out of someone if the person doesn”t have it.However,the same way ur saying Wande Coal”s album was a great banger is equally the same way D”banj”s albums have been.Which of D”banj”s songs has NOT hit?Music is very relative and satisfies ppl differently.The way D”banj even starts a song,u cannot help but laugh.Its obvious that happiness is wot inspires him to sing.I av never in my life called Tuface or any other person the best “cos calling someone the best overall makes no sense.U can only call someone “best” in a particular aspect NOT overall like many of us do.For Heaven”s sakes darling,take a chill pill and look or better still,view D”banj frm a different perspective.He truly is one hell of a great guy!I look forward to ur reply…
P/S…I love Wande Coal just as much as I love D”banj and i wld never ever trade any Nigerian artist for any international one.NEVER!!!
na dissertation?
Abeg follow me ask ooo! whether na dissertation abi na Thesis the person dey type here. I couldn’t even read it…….
Bell Bell Bell,u realy took ur tym.do u knw y I like ur writup even if I do buy ur idea?blcas unlik sum,u re nt agressiv n ur aproach.I lik dat,u wil make a gd a gd preacher n jehovah witness(Lol) seriously ar u hs publicite?wen I was seein 2 ur explanatn,u goof totally on d issue of sayin u can nt teach sum one forcefully if it nt fortcomin!oh my God,u mean wandecoal got no more talent?do u actualy knw hw d music industry work?produca 2 a great extend can make or mar an artst.wat make an artst rock s beyound d voic,my der der ar so many contributry factor,d arst s helples if der ar no agresiv promotn,do u knw hw great arst lik micheal jackon ar able 2 com dus far?do u knw wat it was 4 him 2 scale such hurdles?make research my dear,luk beyound wat u c on TV.am nto journalsm,readin has been my life,documentry s wat I luv most.c beyound d surfac my dear.do u knw hw arst get endorsemt deal?I want us 2 b frend,add me on fcbk if u dnt mind,2 let u into my littl world.ogabo christiana.forget al my hating,I jst luv fact.I ve sum of hs song dou,I luv.track lik suddenly nd few oda,bt hs s overrate.I pray 4 deir breakup,it wil pave way 4 wande coal.u wil live 2 tel d story.swag does nt lst 4 long
Hey hunnie,u misinterpreted me o….When i made that statement abt one forcing something out of someone who doesn”t have that thing,i meant that for any artist who does well,it means that that artist already had something instilled in him or her so what that actually implies is that its not right to give kudos to only producers “cos if these artists didn”t av any iota of talent or whatever,a million producers can”t force it out of them.Do u get me now?Is it possible for any right thinking person to say Wande coal doesn”t have talent?Ah,that wld be a silly thing to say.So me dear,Wande is great and so is D”banj.Meanwhile,i don”t gbadun ur wishing they break up o.It”ll affect many many stuffs in that their Mo”hit house plus i don”t think its a good thing to wish ooo darling.Thnx for the compliment hun’.Meanwhile hun”,i don”t do facebook.Am quite on the bush side….lol!Whats ur email address?Don”t mind us being friends either but pls free D”banj small.Lol
Na real bush boy u be,hahahahahaaaaa.get me on christiana.ogabo@yahoo.com make I dish more at u,b4 BN vex 4 us
u guys should take it easy…dont know d true stroy tho, but if it is…i say with d’banji it was ”NOTHING PERSONAL, ITS STRICKLY BUSINESS”…”NERVER JUDGE A MAN UNTIL YOU WALK A MILE IN HIS SHOES”
Poor you dbanj, you didn’t have to hold kanye’s hand like that and stare into the camera like “did u capture me shake him”? To prove to the world that kanye and u are close, I feel very sad about the look on ur face, if u want to roll, u roll like a big boy, cos u come from a place, and it’s called Nigeria, it’s on the map for goodness sake.
Jesus christ ooo seee article in the name of comments ooo, this one pass my level o, but why cant we just see pass d’banj’s shortcomings and be happy for a Nigerian dude making international recognition.
Two things.
Dbanj actually does not look bad without his glasses. SHOW UR EYES MORE.
2) Hope u are not smoking anything ohh, lips too dark. not the normal pink colour lool. (covers face who ask me).
well d’banj looks gud in d outfit to mi oo,lov em shoes,evry once in a yle its gud to av a change of looks.choi warapund to cassie na,pls fashion police get ha ooo.n BTW kanye n dbanj were lookin @diff cameras so as much as kanye isnt on my goodlist dbanj is jus doin his tin yea.big ups
Which outfit dapo wear for here again now and why is he always looking at d cam like abeg “see me o, I dey here wit all dis stars”. I mean naijas 2face Neva acted like dis whenever he has stuffs to do with international acts. Dis boy sef, make him stop dey fall our hand joor.
@bell. I’m a kul fan of dbanj but hey some truths have to be said here. If he wants to roll and attend every party kanye is then fine but common u dnt have to always make it feel like “paparazi oya take am take am I dey with kanye now”. plssssssss. I still think 2baba even though he hasn’t been on this stage dapo is handles things better whenever he’s with an international act. He doesn’t have to go play second fiddle and moreover does d deal say he has to attend everything kanye goes to and dress like someone going into space for research. Ow person go wear jacket on a Jean top, if cold dey grip am make him come back naija now na by force make black pikin live for Yankee ni