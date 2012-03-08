BN Bytes: D’banj at Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show



Nigerian star D’banj was spotted alongside the plethora of celebrities at Kanye West‘s Paris Fashion Week runway presentation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie, Kim Kardashian, Common, Shala Monroque, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and more.

It was triumphant return to Paris for Kanye as his first collection was slated by the fashion press last year. The luxurious new collection which relied heavily on furs and leather as a palette has received favourable reviews so far. BN also spotted POLO Nigeria Exec, Jennifer Obayuwana in the front row as well.

D’banj’s front row look was by Roberto Cavalli paired by trainers by Adidas.



Photo Credit: VA-PR

Additional Photo Credit: Rex Pictures ” AP