New Music: Rukus Feat. Marium Echo – Watching The Moon

Rukus, of Don Jazzy‘s “Enigma Competition” fame, is back with a hot new track “Watching The Moon”.

On this laid-back, nostalgic, soulful and ethereal Hip-Hop track, Rukus also features the presence of a wonderful starlet, Marium Echo who graced the track with such finesse and vocal prowess that you would surely feel it in your soul.

Enjoy!

Play Rukus Feat. Marium Echo – Watching The Moon

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/Rukus-feat-Marium-Watching-The-Moon-Stay-Lo-fi.mp3]

Download