BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Bytes: Wizkid Lands in the UK | Watch Day 1 of Wizkid’s UK Tour Diary | Watch the Wizkid UK tour Press Conference

31.05.2012 at By 16 Comments

The UK Tour is about to kick off and Wizkid has finally gotten over there to get things ready. Watch Day 1 of Wizkid‘s UK Tour Diary to see how things went down. (some fans at the airport… Sherrie Silver and her crew)

Check on it.

Also, Factory78 TV brought us the exclusive footage of the Press Conference in the UK. (a cute little girl was also in attendance, probably Wizkid‘s youngest fan)

Check on it.

Source: Cokobar.com

16 Comments on BN Bytes: Wizkid Lands in the UK | Watch Day 1 of Wizkid’s UK Tour Diary | Watch the Wizkid UK tour Press Conference
  • LPS May 31, 2012 at 11:37 am

    hmmmm. O ga! E ka bo se da da le de ati rem ti yin
    http://personalstuvs.blogspot.com

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • LPS May 31, 2012 at 11:43 am

    he looks humble tho unlike that omo baba olowo.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • No, na me talk am May 31, 2012 at 3:39 pm

      Everyone can’t be the same. Sharrap.

      Love this! 6
    • Janet June 1, 2012 at 10:57 am

      LOOOOOOOL. that “sharrap” actually made me laugh out loud in the library

      Love this! 4
  • funmi May 31, 2012 at 11:55 am

    Welcome darling, I wish u a successful show and enjoy your stay baby. God bless u

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Peaches May 31, 2012 at 12:07 pm

    I really wish the lad all the success. Am sure the show will be a HIT. Next Time it will be the o2 Arena. Brappp WizKid!!!! Dont Dull. Am sure there will be many Cougars there too. LOL.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • lily May 31, 2012 at 12:14 pm

    its ur boy wizkid!!! wish i had a ticket 🙁

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • kerry May 31, 2012 at 12:53 pm

    Whiz ki baba… ku igba dun.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • ester May 31, 2012 at 1:22 pm

    ok
    http://www.mrs-ca.logspot.com

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Uloma May 31, 2012 at 2:09 pm

    wow..professing love to Wiz kid?? …hahaha…there is no bottom.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • lola May 31, 2012 at 2:29 pm

    so humble and really laid back. behavior of his will take him places. Very respectful during interviews and not on his phone texting. Gudluck in all ur endeavours.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Adesuwa May 31, 2012 at 2:42 pm

    I’m so proud of him..

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • christy May 31, 2012 at 4:31 pm

    Amazing talent,unlike that arrogant …

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Peaches June 1, 2012 at 12:32 pm

      continue……who?

      Love this! 8
  • Janded May 31, 2012 at 4:52 pm

    I love me some Wizkid. Pakurumo ka jo dada

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • faith May 31, 2012 at 11:48 pm

    I love wizkid!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija