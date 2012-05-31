BN Bytes: Wizkid Lands in the UK | Watch Day 1 of Wizkid’s UK Tour Diary | Watch the Wizkid UK tour Press Conference

The UK Tour is about to kick off and Wizkid has finally gotten over there to get things ready. Watch Day 1 of Wizkid‘s UK Tour Diary to see how things went down. (some fans at the airport… Sherrie Silver and her crew)
Also, Factory78 TV brought us the exclusive footage of the Press Conference in the UK. (a cute little girl was also in attendance, probably Wizkid‘s youngest fan)
hmmmm. O ga! E ka bo se da da le de ati rem ti yin
he looks humble tho unlike that omo baba olowo.
Everyone can’t be the same. Sharrap.
LOOOOOOOL. that “sharrap” actually made me laugh out loud in the library
Welcome darling, I wish u a successful show and enjoy your stay baby. God bless u
I really wish the lad all the success. Am sure the show will be a HIT. Next Time it will be the o2 Arena. Brappp WizKid!!!! Dont Dull. Am sure there will be many Cougars there too. LOL.
its ur boy wizkid!!! wish i had a ticket 🙁
Whiz ki baba… ku igba dun.
wow..professing love to Wiz kid?? …hahaha…there is no bottom.
so humble and really laid back. behavior of his will take him places. Very respectful during interviews and not on his phone texting. Gudluck in all ur endeavours.
I’m so proud of him..
Amazing talent,unlike that arrogant …
continue……who?
I love me some Wizkid. Pakurumo ka jo dada
I love wizkid!