President Goodluck Jonathan targets 5 Gold Medals for Team Nigeria from Rio 2016 Olympics

Despite Team Nigeria‘s dismal performance at the recently concluded London 2012 Olympics, President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his optimism in getting better results from the Rio 2016 Olympics.
The Minister of Sports and Chairman, National Sports Commission, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said on Channels Television yesterday that the President wants an early preparation for the next Games and expects no fewer than five gold medals.
“Mr. President believes if we start to work now we can win five gold medals in Rio in 2016. If we start to work towards that target, we may or may not meet it, but we must begin now to work towards it and believe it is possible.
“It seems we’re under pressure now; everybody is angry and outraged. But we must resist the temptation for reflex action. We can’t just start doing things because we want people to see that we’re responding to stimuli. That’ll be wrong and won’t be sustainable.
Mr Abdullahi noted that the Sports Ministry is about to outline a plan to get talented kids from across the federation for the forthcoming Common Wealth Games in 2014.
He added that it was not going to be an easy task to resuscitate Nigerian sports from many years of decay and collapse and that results of the added efforts must begin to show result in two years time.
“In Olympic term four years are nothing; we’re actually thinking of an eight-year plan. Some of the countries that did very well in London have already started preparing. We have to start now,” he said.
Is that what he should be looking into now?tsew!there are more pressing issues he should focus on,we want changes!the children are crying,people are dying everyday and hez here talking about winning medals,winning is for happy people with peaceful minds! And yes,its my opinon.
Sure, we really need to start preparing now.
That is the spirit but Mr Jonathan will you still be president in 2016??
Can this man take several sits please!!
This is the typical response from a weak President and his so called shallow administration.
We need a structured development programme which is completely missing.
Most of the medalist from the Olympics did not win medals without some kind of well profound support from their governments.
Greedy politicians and administrators mostly in Nigeria and some african countries are more interested in opportunities to line own their pockets.
I hate to say this Nigeria still in a different time zone”1940′s”
That’s my 2cent.
gold kor, aluminum ni
loooool!!! u must be a clown!
just 5??? countries are taking over 10 just for them.
and they should stop saying rubbish *many years of decay??* but we have won atleast 3 medals in the last 3 Olympics (that is 12years oh). they have come with their sweet mouth again. the next thing we will hear is that expenditure in that sector has increased massively because we want gold. And hey Mr President, are u really thinking you will be on that seat in 2016?? you want all of us to die abi??
abeg, News number next jare.
just what i was thinking….
most countries that did well @ d london olympics games have started preparing for the Rio games, we are here still making statement… we need to start preparing..
It took the South African guy that snatched gold from Michael Phelps in swimming more than 4yrs to prepare to beat the champion. Hope this is not same old political statements.
That’s the best thing to do. Start preparing now. and Train like it’s the last thing they’ll ever do. We really need to do better in Rio.
Reading the comments from this post is going to be very interesting. *grabs popcorn and juice*
The target is very low. Aim for 5 you will get none aim for 30 you may get 10. is there a low self esteem issue going on? Nigeria has had past performances with 3/4 or more gold medals. What is the yard stick suddenly so low. Now you you know what the issue is. Aim higher dude
Rio 2016? An indication he wants second term? Well am not a politician. All said, he needs to match words with action. Gold medal no be beans oh.
Abeg this man should focus on important issues at hand.its as if he clearly thinks he’ll be president again chrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr most annoying
i cant even stand this president jonathan, he is such a weak president, he needs to go have a sit and focus on important things than this, why did u become the president if you know u cant handle the situation been thrown at u?(money), abeg go sit ur behinde down somewhere, God go punish u and that ur wife who keeps on speaking english that not even correct including those of u who are chopping money in naija and not helping the people u promised to help. and about the olympics, yes we need to start practicing now, practice makes perfect, pratice everyday till the olympics 2016. president jonathan knows himself that he will not become the president again, he is just being optimistic. he needs to start packing his load and the problem he brought.
By the Grace of the Almighty God that we serve. The Lord of hosts and King of Kings, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan shall not be my president then. Amen Amen Amen.
President Jonathan, is showing over and over again that he doesn’t care about that country. He’s not smart, neither is he a nice person as people might thing. He’s a walking dummy. I think, he really does have an EVIL AGENDA. Maybe, he wants Nigeria to fall into pieces. This is his way to let us know, he will be the president second term. I don’t understand how these African leaders do NOTHING, but want to hold on to power while their country crumbles. The most selfish thing ever.
This is all word of mouth. Are they putting the work in, not just be superstitious about it. President, if you want five gold medals, you put talent in not just connection. And, be willing to give them the best training, as in FIRST CLASS, hire excellent international coaches with rigorous training non stop. Also, make money is well spent useful not wasting it on unnecessary extravagant things.
Anyway, he even needs to be quiet and face crucial issues facing the country. Addressing Boko Haram, consistent electricity, building infrastructures, etc.
Good to have goals, they certainly must work towards it! Would love to see some goals and timeline towards eradicating Boko Haram, constant electricity, good roads and so on.. All the best!
Could have told you this 4 years ago Mr. President. Talk is cheap. i’ll believe you when i see.
His priorities are so misplaced!!! And by the way who said he will still be there in 2016..
oponu!