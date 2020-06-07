How Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Dominica Citizenship Protects her from the EFCC

Former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has always been a Dominica citizen, and now reports have it that she is now their Trade and commerce commissioner.

This means that she has immunity from prosecution and arrest by any law enforcement agency including the Interpol.

Meanwhile, the former minister for petroleum is awaiting trial for sundry allegations of corruption, including fraudulent ownership of 76 properties in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, valued at about N23 billion. She has 14-count charge case against her bordering on stealing and concealment of $153million already preferred against her by the EFCC.

According to reports, Diezani was issued a diplomatic passport, by the Dominica Government on May 21, 2015, shortly before the handover to President Muhammadu Buhari by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Documents obtained by Vanguard indicates that she carefully planned and secured the citizenship, which subsequently appointed her as a Trade and Investment Commissioner in the island country.

A source told THISDAY, that her passport contained 32 pages and in one of the pages, a restraining statement against arrest was affirmed.

The source said:

The President of the Commonwealth of Dominica requests and requires in the Name of the Government of Dominica all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary. The number of diplomatic passport is DP0000445.

In the appointment letter, Diezani was assigned the task to “direct promotion and marketing of Dominica as a trade and investment domicile, as well as an emerging and unique tourist destination in the Caribbean.”