Hitting the Streets to Protest? Follow these Guidelines to Stay Safe

In the wake of the murder of Tina, Uwa, rape of Jennifer, and other unknown victims, solidarity protests have erupted nationwide.

If you’re thinking about joining a protest near you, there are some crucial factors to consider. We’re still in the wake of the global pandemic, coronavirus. That means when attending a protest right now, you need to be a bit more cautious and vigilant about protecting your health and well being.

There are ways you can contribute if you don’t feel safe protesting or are otherwise unable to physically do so. You can donate money, or contact these NGOs (WARIF, STER, Human Development Initiatives or NAACP)

Before you head out, you need to have a means of identification, drinking water, sunglasses, caps, sunscreen and umbrella (in case it rains).

Get in the right mindset. We know protesting can be physically gruelling, emotionally taxing and triggering. You might cry, get angry, get scared. Before you set out, take the time to prepare yourself mentally and breathe.

Do not attend protests if you feel ill.

Wear a mask and eye protection.

Keep your distance from other people, too. Remember the 6 to 10-foot rule.

Know your rights. It is your right to lend your voice and call on the government for change.

Take along a power bank, your ID, a hand sanitizer (use it regularly).

Necessary medications for health conditions, like an asthma inhaler.

Small backpack to carry your supplies.

Make sure someone is keeping an eye on you and check in on them.

Emergency phone numbers, designate a few people you can call if you get hurt, arrested or stranded.

Plan to protest? Here are tips to reduce the risk of spreading #COVID19:

✔️Wear a face covering

✔️Wear eye protection to prevent injury

✔️Stay hydrated

✔️Use hand sanitizer

✔️Don't yell; use signs & noise makers instead

✔️Stick to a small group

✔️Keep 6 feet from other groups — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) May 30, 2020

Photo Credit: @BadmanTej