Connect with us

News

Hitting the Streets to Protest? Follow these Guidelines to Stay Safe

News

How Diezani Alison-Madueke's Dominica Citizenship Protects her from the EFCC

News

No Positives In Latest Round Of Premier League COVID-19 Tests

News

Africa Records Over 168,000 COVID-19 Cases And More Updates

News

Court of Appeal says Kaduna State Government Violated the Rights of Audu Maikori in 2017

News

Seyi Makinde assures Investigation into Alleged Assault on a Woman & Her Baby by SARS Official 'Idowu Sars'

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria's Candidate for World Trade Organisation's DG Election

News

Some COVID-19 Patients Will No Longer Have to Wait for a Negative Test Result Before Discharge

News

Lagos State issues New Guidelines Towards the Reopening of Churches & Mosques

Career Features News

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

News

Hitting the Streets to Protest? Follow these Guidelines to Stay Safe

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 mins ago

 on

In the wake of the murder of Tina, Uwa, rape of Jennifer, and other unknown victims, solidarity protests have erupted nationwide.

Click here to find out more.

If you’re thinking about joining a protest near you, there are some crucial factors to consider. We’re still in the wake of the global pandemic, coronavirus. That means when attending a protest right now, you need to be a bit more cautious and vigilant about protecting your health and well being.

There are ways you can contribute if you don’t feel safe protesting or are otherwise unable to physically do so. You can donate money, or contact these NGOs (WARIF, STERHuman Development Initiatives or NAACP)

Before you head out, you need to have a means of identification, drinking water, sunglasses, caps, sunscreen and umbrella (in case it rains).

  • Get in the right mindset. We know protesting can be physically gruelling, emotionally taxing and triggering. You might cry, get angry, get scared. Before you set out, take the time to prepare yourself mentally and breathe.
  • Do not attend protests if you feel ill.
  • Wear a mask and eye protection.
  • Keep your distance from other people, too. Remember the 6 to 10-foot rule.
  • Know your rights. It is your right to lend your voice and call on the government for change.
  • Take along a power bank, your ID, a hand sanitizer (use it regularly).
  • Necessary medications for health conditions, like an asthma inhaler.
  • Small backpack to carry your supplies.
  • Make sure someone is keeping an eye on you and check in on them.
  • Emergency phone numbers, designate a few people you can call if you get hurt, arrested or stranded.

Photo Credit: @BadmanTej

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Adedoyin Adebayo: The Nigerian Woman Who Works in the Tech Industry

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To
Advertisement
css.php