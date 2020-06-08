Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested Positive for Coronavirus

260 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infection to 12486, 3959 people have recovered, while 354 others have died from the disease.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 67 cases were recorded in Abia, 40 in FCT, 38 in Lagos, 19 in Ogun, 16 in Gombe, 14 in Edo, 9 in Imo, 8 in Kwara, 8 in Katsina, 8 in Nasarawa, 8 in Borno, 6 in Kaduna, 6 in Bauchi, 5 in Ekiti, 4 in Niger, 2 in Ondo, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Kano and 2 in Sokoto State.

***********************************

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for coronavirus

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus as confirmed in a statement released by the state’s commissioner of information, John Okiyi Kalu, Punch reports.

According to the statement, the governor went into isolation before his test result came back positive and has directed the deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu to act on his behalf till he resumes duty.

The statement reads:

Recall that on Saturday, 30th May 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative. On Thursday, 4th June 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive. As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health. Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties. We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.

*******************************

Doctors on COVID-19 duty, others begin strike next week

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the umbrella body of all doctors working in government health facilities, has issued a notice of strike effective Monday, June 15, 2020 – including those on COVID-19 duty.

The official letter written by the National President of NARD, Aliyu Sokomba, said the action had become necessary due to the failure of the government to redeem its pledges especially in the areas of salary arrears and working conditions, Punch reports.

The letter reads in part:

The strike shall, therefore, be total and indefinite. No service of any kind, be it emergency, care at COVID-19 treatment centres shall be exempted and members including all resident doctors, medical officers below the rank of principal medical officer, and house officers are expected to be part of the strike.

********************************

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern lifts lockdown as last coronavirus patient recovers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced after the country reported no active cases, declaring that life could now return to a form of pre-pandemic normal.

“While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, adding: “Thank you New Zealand.”

At a press conference on Monday, Arden said, “This freedom from restrictions relies though heavily on the ongoing role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out … The virus will be in our world for some time to come”.

Hospitality, schools and workplaces will be able to reopen, with no limitations on gatherings or domestic travel. However, she encouraged social distancing.

"I did a little dance." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says when she heard there were no more active coronavirus cases in the country she started "dancing around the lounge." https://t.co/xCxkIT3bDu pic.twitter.com/ctZtchD6eL — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

*********************************

India is reopening its economy

After a 10-week lockdown, the Indian government is lifting up restrictions and reopening its economy. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states.

But the number of new cases rose by 9,983 to 256,611, according to John Hopkins tally, putting the country of 1.3 billion on course to overtake Britain and Spain among nations with the highest number of infections. The reported death toll of 7,135 is much lower than reported in other badly-hit countries.

**********************************

There are now at least 7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide

More than 7 million people around the world have now been confirmed to have coronavirus with nearly 403,000 dying from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US, the UK and Brazil have recorded the highest death tolls.