Leopold, Edward Colston, Robert E. Lee – Racist Statues are Being Taken Down Across the World

No longer are black people letting the figures of their oppression stand and be honoured. Across the world, statues in honour of deeply racist leaders are being brought down.

The killing of George Floyd has led to a reckoning not just in Minneapolis where it occurred, or even in the USA, but across the world. Black people are marching, declaring that their lives matter.

In the UK, the 125 years old 18 feet statue of slave trader Edward Colston was brought down during the #BlackLivesMatter protest.

According to Guardian, Colston is believed to have sold about 100,000 humans from West Africa from which he made his fortune. Despite this humanity, a giant statue in honour of him stood for 125 years. Until June 2020.

Bye bye Edward Colston! If anyone misses this statue they need to have a long hard think about their priorities. Slave traders are not heroes! #BlackLivesMatter #BLMbristol #Bristol

SPLOSHITY BYE YOU DEAD RACIST

And the same thing is happening across the world. In Belgium statues of the genocidal Leopold has been defaced or brought down. In Virginia the governor Ralph Northam has said the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be brought down, and several other confederacy statues have either being defaced or brought down.

And … what about in Nigeria?

While there aren’t 15-foot statues in honour of racists standing around, we do have street names in honour of colonialists who carried out great injustices. Streets and roads along Ikoyi, in Abuja, and other major cities are named after old colonial leaders like Lugard.

Isn’t it time to change the names of these streets, have them honour homegrown legends like Dora Akunyili and Stella Adadevoh.

While we await our own reckoning, let’s see some images from across the world of people bringing down statues of racists.

The statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park lays beside its base, covered in paint.