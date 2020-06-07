No Positives In Latest Round Of Premier League COVID-19 Tests

389 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 389 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday. The new cases take the country’s total infections to 12,233, with 3,826 patients successfully treated and discharged, and 342 deaths.

According to the NCDC, Lagos reported 66 new cases, the FCT 50, Delta 32, Oyo 31, Borno 26, Rivers 24, Edo and Ebonyi recorded 23, Other states where new cases were found include Anambra 17, Gombe 17, Nasarawa 14, Imo 12, Kano 12, Sokoto 12, Jigawa 8, Ogun 7, Bauchi 5, Kebbi 2, Kaduna 2, Katsina 2, Ondo 2, Abia 1 and Niger 1.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/n2MQeLTZLp — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 6, 2020

***********************************

The latest round of coronavirus testing has produced no positive results – Premiere League No positive cases of COVID-19 were found in the sixth round of the Premier League’s testing for coronavirus, English football’s top-flight confirmed on Saturday. A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday. “The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league said in a statement. Saturday’s announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff. Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as officials look to resume a season that was suspended in March because of the pandemic ********************************* Enugu State records 3 COVID-19 cases with travel history from Lagos & Rivers

The Enugu State government confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. In a statement on Saturday, the state’s Ministry of Health said all three cases have a travel history, two from Lagos state and one from Rivers.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Enugu to 30, with 16 discharged and one death. According to a tweet post shared on the states official Twitter page for COVID-19 updates, two of the new cases are male patients admitted for other severe underlying conditions. They were being treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu when, on a high index of suspicion, were transferred to the hospital’s holding area while the State’s rapid response team was contacted for sample collection.

The other case is also a male patient who developed symptoms and contacted the COVID-19 emergency number.

They are being treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, and who on a high index of suspicion were transferred to the hospital's holding area while the State’s rapid response team was contacted for sample collection. — ENSGCOVID19 (@enuguupdate) June 6, 2020

On a sad note, one of the patients in UNTH with severe underlying conditions had died before the results returned. Two of these cases hail from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State and the other from Enugu North LGA. — ENSGCOVID19 (@enuguupdate) June 6, 2020

Thus, the current state of #COVID19 cases in Enugu State is as follows: 30 reported cases, 13 active, 16 discharged and 1 death. Stay Safe! Signed @Ik_E_Obi

Commissioner for Health, Enugu State. — ENSGCOVID19 (@enuguupdate) June 6, 2020

***********************************

30 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Abuja

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello who revealed this on Saturday said that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital has risen to 245.

“I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged an additional thirty (30), #COVID19 patients, from our treatment facilities in the FCT. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility,” he said via Twitter.

Dear FCT residents, I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged additional thirty (30) #COVID19 patients from our treatment facilities in the FCT. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility — Mal. Mohd Musa Bello (@MuhdMusaBello) June 6, 2020

********************************

42 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

42 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos State, the state ministry announced this on Saturday. The patients who were discharged from three of the isolation centres in the state were allowed to reunite with their families.

They were discharged after testing negative to the coronavirus disease. The discharged patients comprise of 11 females and 31 males. Of the figure, 20 are from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres.

*️⃣The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to #COVID19. *️⃣This brings to 994, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.#LagosAgainstCOVID19 — LSMOH (@LSMOH) June 6, 2020

*****************************

The Lagos State government has accredited three private hospitals for treatment and management of coronavirus cases, Punch reports.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi made this known during a press briefing. He said the accredited hospitals passed a biosecurity compliance test which was designed to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases. He added that the accredited hospitals will still be under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health.

Abayomi said:

They have passed the biosecurity compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Those private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID19 patients in the private sector. However, even if they are managing COVID19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health. Also, information about every patient managed by the hospitals must be made available to us so that we can record it in our database. COVID-19 remains a public crisis and all public crises are managed and supervised by the Lagos state government and by extension the federal government of Nigeria.

******************************

Oyo discharges 15 COVID-19 patients

The Oyo State Government has discharged 15 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice for the virus. This was disclosed on Saturday by Governor Seyi Makinde.

He noted that the COVID-19 confirmation tests carried conducted on 16 persons turned out positive. According to him, the cases are from Ibadan South West (11), Ibadan North West (2), Ido (1), Oluyole (1) and Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo is 334.

He tweeted:

Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for sixteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan South West (11), Ibadan North West (2), Ido (1), Oluyole (1) & Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 334. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (for June 05, 2020) 1. Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112. pic.twitter.com/prz1Y5OqCg — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 6, 2020

3. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 6, 2020

******************************

Africa now has over 175,000 COVID-19 cases

As of Saturday, the WHO said Africa now had over 175,000 cases. More than 8,400 patients had died while over 77,000 had recovered.

“Over 175,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 77,000 recoveries & 4,800 deaths,” the WHO Regional Office for Africa stated via its Twitter handle @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

Over 175,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 77,000 recoveries & 4,800 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/QxJSxIVqOc — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 6, 2020

A breakdown by WHO Africa showed that South Africa had the highest number of cases at over 43,000 with 908 deaths; Nigeria came second with over 11,000 cases and 333 deaths. Algeria was third with around 10,000 cases and 690 deaths. Ghana and Cameroon came fourth with 9,168 and 7,392 cases, and 42 and 205 deaths, respectively.

The WHO said Namibia, Seychelles, and Lesotho had the least number of cases at 25, 11 and 4. The three countries recorded zero deaths.

****************************

Photo Credit: premiereleague