High Court orders forfeiture of Diezani Alison Madueke’s Penthouses

28.02.2018

Diezani Alison-Madueke

Two penthouses belonging to former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke have been forfeited, according to a Federal High Court order on Wednesday, 28th February 2018.

The properties; Penthouse 21, Building 5, Block C, 11 floor, Bella Vista, Banana Island, Ikoyi and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi had been placed on interim forfeiture last year pending the conclusion of investigations.

According to PUNCH, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun said in her ruling today;

I have observed the facts and exhibits attached and I am also mindful that the second, third and fourth respondents have no objections to the application.

I, therefore, have no hesitation in ordering a final forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government.

