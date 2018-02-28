High Court orders forfeiture of Diezani Alison Madueke’s Penthouses

Two penthouses belonging to former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison Madueke have been forfeited, according to a Federal High Court order on Wednesday, 28th February 2018.

The properties; Penthouse 21, Building 5, Block C, 11 floor, Bella Vista, Banana Island, Ikoyi and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi had been placed on interim forfeiture last year pending the conclusion of investigations.

According to PUNCH, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun said in her ruling today;

I have observed the facts and exhibits attached and I am also mindful that the second, third and fourth respondents have no objections to the application. I, therefore, have no hesitation in ordering a final forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government.