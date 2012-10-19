BN Music Friday Top 5 – Videos of the Week

This week, the Nigerian music scene was abuzz with a lot of fresh and fun spanking new videos (as well as new songs from some stars who made their transitions into the music industry – Shan George, Tonto Dikeh and Stella Damasus). Nonetheless, this week’s BN Music Friday Top 5 is a recap of all the hot videos that dropped this week.

Enjoy!

5. Yung L – Red Rose

4. Sledge – Bouncer

3. Dr. Sid – Afefe

2. Blackmagic Feat. Sasha P – Confam

1. X.O Senavoe – Taxi Music

So, with all that said, I’ll be right here waiting for you next week; and as I always say “vivere senza rimpianti” (to live without regrets). Have a great day.