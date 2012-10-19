BellaNaija

BN Music Friday Top 5 – Videos of the Week

19.10.2012

This week, the Nigerian music scene was abuzz with a lot of fresh and fun spanking new videos (as well as new songs from some stars who made their transitions into the music industry – Shan George, Tonto Dikeh and Stella Damasus). Nonetheless, this week’s BN Music Friday Top 5 is a recap of all the hot videos that dropped this week.

Enjoy!

5. Yung L – Red Rose

4. Sledge – Bouncer

3. Dr. Sid – Afefe

2. Blackmagic Feat. Sasha P – Confam

1. X.O Senavoe – Taxi Music

So, with all that said, I’ll be right here waiting for you next week; and as I always say “vivere senza rimpianti” (to live without regrets). Have a great day.

6 Comments on BN Music Friday Top 5 – Videos of the Week
  • Collosus October 19, 2012 at 8:38 pm

    Hmmm… Actually thot the Ruggedman, 2face & M.I. video would find its way to this compilation…

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • onenaijababe October 20, 2012 at 1:15 am

    the number 1 song. Love it

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • o October 20, 2012 at 1:47 am

    Confam is such a “feel-good” song. love it.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Cristina October 20, 2012 at 8:30 am

    Wow Confam! I love the video.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • huh? October 20, 2012 at 2:16 pm

    Shan Goerge?

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • HRS October 22, 2012 at 7:47 am

    Welldone Blackmagic! That Confam video is on point! Beats,Mood, costumes, video quality, and the dance at the end, correct! Lynxxx *Sigh*

    Love this! 22 Reply
