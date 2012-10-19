BN Music Friday Top 5 – Videos of the Week

This week, the Nigerian music scene was abuzz with a lot of fresh and fun spanking new videos (as well as new songs from some stars who made their transitions into the music industry – Shan George, Tonto Dikeh and Stella Damasus). Nonetheless, this week’s BN Music Friday Top 5 is a recap of all the hot videos that dropped this week.
Enjoy!
5. Yung L – Red Rose
4. Sledge – Bouncer
3. Dr. Sid – Afefe
2. Blackmagic Feat. Sasha P – Confam
1. X.O Senavoe – Taxi Music
So, with all that said, I’ll be right here waiting for you next week; and as I always say “vivere senza rimpianti” (to live without regrets). Have a great day.
Hmmm… Actually thot the Ruggedman, 2face & M.I. video would find its way to this compilation…
the number 1 song. Love it
Confam is such a “feel-good” song. love it.
Wow Confam! I love the video.
Shan Goerge?
Welldone Blackmagic! That Confam video is on point! Beats,Mood, costumes, video quality, and the dance at the end, correct! Lynxxx *Sigh*