Make Your Kids’ Christmas Dreams Come True at the Xmas Fantasy Island on Saturday, the 15th of December 2012, in Lagos

Kiss Events Managers Limited is proud to present the second edition of The Xmas Fantasy Island. This is a unique themed package for the entire family to enjoy. Everybody is promised a great time in a safe and fun environment guests re-live their childhood fantasies.
In the fun arena there will be all sorts of activities like: mountain climbing,  space travel, train ride, horse riding, face painting, dancing competitions & a chance to let loose on the bouncy castle.

There will also be a game arcade for computer games like the Nintendo Wii, XBox 360, PS3 and other sports like table soccer and table tennis. Santa’s grotto will be open for all kids to get a gift and there will be a village square for families to shop to their heart’s delight.

Children can also party with cartoon characters like the  Tele Tubbies, Power Rangers, Mickey Mouse, Ben 10 & Simba. There will be caricaturists on the grounds to draw children while making funny faces and there’s also a chance to participate in the Mr and Miss La Casera pageant.

There will be non-stop music with DJ Jimmy Jatt on the wheels of steel with comic performances from ace comedians.  Artistes performing are Chidinma, LKT, Ill Bliss, Ajebutter, Goldie, Jaywon, Omo Akin, YQ, Yemi Alade, Project Fame all stars.

There are lots of prizes to be won.

Date: 15th December 2012
Time: 10.00 am – 6.00pm.
Venue: The National Arts Theater Iganmu, Lagos

Admission is free to all. However, to fully enjoy the Xmas Fantasy Island experience, you have to activate the Xmas Fantasy Island tokens. These tokens will be accepted for the various games and experiences except for food and drinks.

Flexible venue branding options are available for sponsors at discounted rates!
For more information and enquiries about sponsors and vendors should please call 08023676160 | 08025951933 | 08028495813

