BN Video Premiere: Victoria Kimani Feat. M.I – Oya!

Chcocolate City returns with yet another epic music video. This time, it’s for Victoria Kimani‘s collaboration with the “Chairman”, M.I. “Oya” is an uptempo groove joint produced by Chopstix.
Directed by Ali Zamani.
Check on it!
27.05.2013 at By Onos 19 Comments
cool song! love mi part diee
victoria killed it, sexy babe
the song is just the bomb.. mi finished trhat song. hios lines were amazing #chairman to bAD
Awesome video… am falling for this kimani girl shaAA
COOLL SONGG
teco, Onos, Jumai, and You no what it is, i hope u know evry1 knows ur d same person just writing stuff under diff names????? Lol, dont worry, i did it once n then realized that tanx to BN’s avatar ish stuff, no1 can fool anybody anymore. Next time, try using diff laptops. Your welcome.
LMAO!!!
Choi! hahahahahaha
Good sound and good visuals. The chemistry between Chopstix and Victoria Kimani is really working well.
This Victoria Kimani is just HOT. Lovely video
you be chairman…
Hmm… everyone knows that i am a choc city junkie. Loving Kimani! 😀
xo
This girl will trump Tiwa oh!!! KImani and Zamani…are they fam? whatever man!!!She on fire!! M.I! I see you men #Chairman tins abi Oya!
i know ryt , d girl s so gud menh, Kimani is Kenyan while Zamani is hausa naija ..I lov M.I d guy is humble jo,taraba tang. nyc
the song is dope , dont get it twisted this kimani girl gat the swaggs
I don’t think the title suits the song! The victoria was saying uh yeah yeah& the title of the song is oya? She is with chocolate city? ooopps! I forgot. It is Nigeria, anything goes. Nice video by the way.
Oh my Rita, you didn’t listen to the song – Did you hear MI’s verse? Abi u wnt make she de mention it for every chorus … It is called creativity madam…
on fire
Yay I love the song…my home girl from Kenya what a superb collabo seeing Naija n Kenyan making good music together am so proud of her!