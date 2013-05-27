BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Video Premiere: Victoria Kimani Feat. M.I – Oya!

27.05.2013 at By 19 Comments

Victoria Kimani

Chcocolate City returns with yet another epic music video. This time, it’s for Victoria Kimani‘s collaboration with the “Chairman”, M.I. “Oya” is an uptempo groove joint produced by Chopstix.

Directed by Ali Zamani.

Check on it!

19 Comments on BN Video Premiere: Victoria Kimani Feat. M.I – Oya!
  • timara May 27, 2013 at 2:52 pm

    cool song! love mi part diee

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • onos May 27, 2013 at 2:53 pm

    victoria killed it, sexy babe

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • teco May 27, 2013 at 2:54 pm

    the song is just the bomb.. mi finished trhat song. hios lines were amazing #chairman to bAD

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • JUMAI May 27, 2013 at 2:57 pm

    Awesome video… am falling for this kimani girl shaAA

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • YOU NO WHAT IT IS May 27, 2013 at 2:59 pm

    COOLL SONGG

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Mrs Rotimi Alakija May 27, 2013 at 6:07 pm

      teco, Onos, Jumai, and You no what it is, i hope u know evry1 knows ur d same person just writing stuff under diff names????? Lol, dont worry, i did it once n then realized that tanx to BN’s avatar ish stuff, no1 can fool anybody anymore. Next time, try using diff laptops. Your welcome.

      Love this! 2
    • nene May 27, 2013 at 8:14 pm

      LMAO!!!

      Love this! 0
    • Tiki May 28, 2013 at 2:39 pm

      Choi! hahahahahaha

      Love this! 2
  • Someone May 27, 2013 at 2:59 pm

    Good sound and good visuals. The chemistry between Chopstix and Victoria Kimani is really working well.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Edward May 27, 2013 at 3:08 pm

    This Victoria Kimani is just HOT. Lovely video

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • YOU NO WHAT IT IS May 27, 2013 at 3:12 pm

    you be chairman…

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Annod May 27, 2013 at 3:35 pm

    Hmm… everyone knows that i am a choc city junkie. Loving Kimani! 😀
    xo

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • danny May 27, 2013 at 3:50 pm

    This girl will trump Tiwa oh!!! KImani and Zamani…are they fam? whatever man!!!She on fire!! M.I! I see you men #Chairman tins abi Oya!

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • sugaree May 27, 2013 at 4:27 pm

      i know ryt , d girl s so gud menh, Kimani is Kenyan while Zamani is hausa naija ..I lov M.I d guy is humble jo,taraba tang. nyc

      Love this! 1
  • halolade May 27, 2013 at 3:55 pm

    the song is dope , dont get it twisted this kimani girl gat the swaggs

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • rita May 27, 2013 at 7:07 pm

    I don’t think the title suits the song! The victoria was saying uh yeah yeah& the title of the song is oya? She is with chocolate city? ooopps! I forgot. It is Nigeria, anything goes. Nice video by the way.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Madziga May 27, 2013 at 7:22 pm

      Oh my Rita, you didn’t listen to the song – Did you hear MI’s verse? Abi u wnt make she de mention it for every chorus … It is called creativity madam…

      Love this! 1
  • doris May 27, 2013 at 9:44 pm

    on fire

    usimmigrationdiary.blogspot.sg

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Jewelz May 28, 2013 at 8:11 am

    Yay I love the song…my home girl from Kenya what a superb collabo seeing Naija n Kenyan making good music together am so proud of her!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija