New Music: Dammy Krane – Really Love You (Yvonne Nelson)

08.05.2013 at By 2 Comments

Dammy Krane

‘Sister Toyosi’ what have you done to Dammy Krane‘s heart. The modern day Fuji crooner, Dammy Krane returns on this Afro Pop joint, “Really Love You (Yvonne Nelson)” and totally pours his heart out ‘to the gyal dem’.

“…sho mo Yvonne Nelson, I don’t just want your waist…”

Enjoy!

  • Ada May 8, 2013 at 3:55 pm

    After some people will say african men no like slim girls or nobody finds her attractive cos she is too slim mtcheww see obsession na

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Radio Stations May 16, 2013 at 12:04 am

    Love this song definitely feeling the afro beats at the moment

    Love this! 0 Reply
