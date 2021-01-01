“Fix Us“, “Heroes of Africa” & Temi Otedola win at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards | See the Full Winners List

2020 Ghana Movie Awards held virtually on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to award deserving filmmakers.

The event was a celebration of Ghollywood and Nollywood with stars from both the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries being recognized for their great talent.

Habiba Sinare and Umar Klupp film “18”, Yvonne Nelson’s “Fix Us“, “Ogbozo“, and Frank Gharbin’s film “Heroes of Africa” emerged big winners of the night.

Nigerian stars were also on the winners’ list as Temi Otedola bagged an award in the Best Actress (African collaboration) category for her acting debut role in “Citation”. Kunle Afolayan also won the Best Movie (African Collaboration).

Announcing her win, Temi Otedola shared on Twitter: “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour”.

Also!! CONGRATULATIONS @kunleafolayan who won for Best Movie (African Collaboration) 🍾 So happy for the entire Citation Family! — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) December 31, 2020

With over 30 nominees, these are the winners for the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards:

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Van Vicker —

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Habiba Sinare — 18

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo

Michelle Attoh – Fix Us

SOUND EDITING AND MIXING

Fix us — Bernie Anti

DIRECTING

Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin

VISUAL EFFECTS

18 — Kobby Okyere

EDITING

Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Fix Us — John Passah

COSTUME & WARDROBE

Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah

MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING

Heroes of Africa — Zion Train

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah

MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG

Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta

MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE

Fix Us — Berni Anti

BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Sam Dede — Foreigners God

BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Temi Otedola – Citation

BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Citation — Kunle Afolayan

BEST SHORT FILM

Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE

ILL-MINE — Divine Jones

DISCOVERY

Irene Logah — Fix Us

WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo

BEST PICTURE

Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare