"Fix Us", "Heroes of Africa" & Temi Otedola win at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards | See the Full Winners List

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

2020 Ghana Movie Awards held virtually on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to award deserving filmmakers.

The event was a celebration of Ghollywood and Nollywood with stars from both the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries being recognized for their great talent.

Habiba Sinare and Umar Klupp film “18”, Yvonne Nelson’s “Fix Us“, “Ogbozo“, and Frank Gharbin’s film “Heroes of Africa” emerged big winners of the night.

Nigerian stars were also on the winners’ list as Temi Otedola bagged an award in the Best Actress (African collaboration) category for her acting debut role in “Citation”. Kunle Afolayan also won the Best Movie (African Collaboration).

Announcing her win, Temi Otedola shared on Twitter: “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour”.

With over 30 nominees, these are the winners for the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards:

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Van Vicker —

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Habiba Sinare — 18

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo
Michelle Attoh – Fix Us

SOUND EDITING AND MIXING
Fix us — Bernie Anti

DIRECTING
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin

VISUAL EFFECTS
18 — Kobby Okyere

EDITING
Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Fix Us — John Passah

COSTUME & WARDROBE
Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah

MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING
Heroes of Africa — Zion Train

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah

MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta

MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
Fix Us — Berni Anti

BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Sam Dede — Foreigners God

BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Temi Otedola – Citation

BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Citation — Kunle Afolayan

BEST SHORT FILM
Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
ILL-MINE — Divine Jones

DISCOVERY
Irene Logah — Fix Us

WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo

BEST PICTURE
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare

BellaNaija.com

