“Fix Us“, “Heroes of Africa” & Temi Otedola win at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards | See the Full Winners List
2020 Ghana Movie Awards held virtually on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to award deserving filmmakers.
The event was a celebration of Ghollywood and Nollywood with stars from both the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries being recognized for their great talent.
Habiba Sinare and Umar Klupp film “18”, Yvonne Nelson’s “Fix Us“, “Ogbozo“, and Frank Gharbin’s film “Heroes of Africa” emerged big winners of the night.
Nigerian stars were also on the winners’ list as Temi Otedola bagged an award in the Best Actress (African collaboration) category for her acting debut role in “Citation”. Kunle Afolayan also won the Best Movie (African Collaboration).
Announcing her win, Temi Otedola shared on Twitter: “I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour”.
Also!! CONGRATULATIONS @kunleafolayan who won for Best Movie (African Collaboration) 🍾 So happy for the entire Citation Family!
— Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) December 31, 2020
With over 30 nominees, these are the winners for the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards:
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Van Vicker —
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Habiba Sinare — 18
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo
Michelle Attoh – Fix Us
SOUND EDITING AND MIXING
Fix us — Bernie Anti
DIRECTING
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin
VISUAL EFFECTS
18 — Kobby Okyere
EDITING
Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Fix Us — John Passah
COSTUME & WARDROBE
Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah
MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING
Heroes of Africa — Zion Train
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah
MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta
MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
Fix Us — Berni Anti
BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Sam Dede — Foreigners God
BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Temi Otedola – Citation
BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Citation — Kunle Afolayan
BEST SHORT FILM
Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell
BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
ILL-MINE — Divine Jones
DISCOVERY
Irene Logah — Fix Us
WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo
BEST PICTURE
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare